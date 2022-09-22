DECATUR – Gracie Kennedy has a lot of confidence in her serve, and she was especially dialed in on it with Meigs County facing a must-win fourth set.
“We spend a bunch of time practicing on it,” Kennedy said. “It is one of the skills that we learn right off the bat, so a lot of people are good at it, and a lot of people excel at it. And I guess I excel at it.”
The sophomore sure did in that set, serving 15 consecutive points, a stretch in which she landed two aces and forced Copper Basin into seven serve receive errors. Kennedy’s serving allowed the Lady Tigers to dominate that set 25-4 and force the decider.
“(It was) concentration, just focusing on one person on the court,” Kennedy said. “That was pretty much it, and my teammates encouraging me.”
Determined to not let that momentum go to waste, Meigs closed out its five-set victory, 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 25-4, 16-14, over Copper Basin on Thursday at Meigs County High School.
With the win, the Lady Tigers (9-4, 8-4 District 4-A) avenged an earlier loss at the Lady Cougars’ place and stayed in the hunt for the No. 3 seed for the upcoming district tournament, which would allow them to avoid top-seeded defending champion Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS) until the championship match.
“From the last time when we went up to Copper Basin, we made some changes,” said Meigs head coach Nicole Swafford. “We changed our lineup and rotation, we practiced extra hours, went to a tournament, did the things we needed to address and got better. We know postseason is where it’s at, and that’s what we’re focused on. I couldn’t be prouder of them. They believed in me, they believed in each other, and the crowd, the student body, everybody participated tonight. I couldn’t be prouder.”
Copper Basin took a 7-5 lead in the fifth set, but two Julia Howard kills and another kill from Mattie Moore sparked a 5-1 burst that put the Lady Tigers ahead 10-8. Howard continued to take over up front with a block-kill and another spike for a kill.
The Lady Cougars stayed alive through two match points, with Meigs committing a hitting error and block error to tie at 14-14. But a Copper Basin serve into the net put the Lady Tigers back ahead 15-14, and Kennedy was back on serve. A Moore hit over the net was tricky enough to force a Copper Basin defensive error that capped off the Meigs victory.
“We told them this was our house and that if we did what we’re supposed to do, we came out and worked on serves for the last three weeks, and we made sure they understood to put it in play and let’s see where we go with it,” Swafford said. “And our hitters took advantage of it.”
Howard finished with a team-high 11 kills, including two block-kills, and served two aces. Ruthie Rogers tallied six kills, Kennedy sent down two kills to go with her two aces, and Kylee Hitson also picked up two kills and led in aces with three.
Meigs won the first set 25-20, led by three of Howard’s kills and a Hitson ace. But in the second set, a string of errors gave Copper Basin a 7-2 lead, and the Lady Tigers were left playing catch-up all the way to a 25-20 loss that tied the match at a set each.
The Lady Tigers started the third set on a 7-1 run, which included two Hitson aces, but 12 Meigs errors allowed the Lady Cougars to go on a 14-7 run and pull ahead. Copper Basin then committed several errors that allowed Meigs to build a 24-22 lead, only for the Lady Tigers to commit two errors on both set points. Copper Basin took a 2-1 set lead after the final two points, a block-kill and another Lady Tiger error.
Put on the brink, Meigs responded, taking a 10-4 lead with the help of two Howard kills before Kennedy took over on serve to swing momentum the Lady Tigers’ way.
The Lady Tigers are back in action 6 p.m. Monday at Sequoyah in non-district play, then play their final District 4-A game 6 p.m. Tuesday back at home for Senior Night against Tellico Plains. If Meigs wins Tuesday’s game, which would avenge an earlier loss to the Lady Bears, it would clinch the No. 3 seed for the district tournament.
