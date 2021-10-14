McMinn County has had this week’s game on its mind for the last three weeks.
When the Cherokees travel to nearby rival Walker Valley for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, whoever wins will have a clear inside track toward a Region 4-5A runner-up finish and the home playoff opener that comes with it.
Standing in the way of the Tribe (4-3, 1-1 Region 4-5A) is a Mustangs squad that had been ranked in The Associated Press state prep poll for much of the season, but has also lost its last two games against Cleveland and Rhea County.
“They’re really good at what they do,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “They’ve got a really good scheme offensively, they pressure you defensively. To be state-ranked you’ve just got to win games, and they were doing that earlier in the year. They’ve played some tough teams here lately, just like we have, so it’s going to be a good match-up between both teams Friday night.”
Walker Valley (4-3, 1-1) favors the pass, but Cagle also mentioned that the Mustangs can alternate between spreading the field with five wide receivers or lining up with multiple tight ends, and that they are physical.
Leading the Mustangs’ attack is dual-threat quarterback Ryan Lay, with receiver Kade Tjaarda headlining a dangerous corps of perimeter threats.
“So they give you several different things to worry about defensively, and they’re very accurate in the throwing game,” Cagle said. “They’ve got some skill players out there and good offensive linemen, too.”
Defensively, the Mustangs mostly favor a three-man front and blitz from different positions.
“They just bring pressure from different parts of the field,” Cagle said. “Linebackers will be coming, secondary will come, so you’ve got to prepare for a lot of things on both sides of the ball.”
If the Cherokees’ offense takes to the air, it needs to be aware of the presence of cornerback Daishun Sims, who currently holds an offer from Austin Peay.
“He’s really locking down half the field,” Cagle said of Sims.
As much as possible, McMinn will want to lean heavily on its run game. The Cherokees have run for more than 200 team rushing yards their last two outings against East Hamilton and Sweetwater. And on the other side of the ball, the Tribe will want to give Lay as little time as possible to find his receivers.
“I think we’ve got to be able to establish the run game, be very physical at the point of attack,” Cagle said. “We’ve got to be able to win both lines of scrimmage. Those are the most important things we’ve got to do. We’ve got to control the defensive line and we’ve got to control the offensive line, as well.”
There is also the fact that Walker Valley has never beaten McMinn in football and will be aiming to change that Friday. The Cherokees are 12-0 all-time against the Mustangs.
However, Friday’s football game is the first between the two schools separated by 16 miles since 2018. And Walker Valley has been busy building up its program in the two seasons since. Last year, the Mustangs finished with an 8-3 mark, a school record for wins in a single season, and upset Powell in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“We’ve just been fortunate enough to have some better teams in the past,” Cagle said. “We haven’t played in several years, and they’re a different football team than they have been.
“I think people can talk about those things, but I think that every year is a different year, and this is no different than that. We’ve got to play to win the game, and what we’ve done in the past is not going to help us win any games this year.”
