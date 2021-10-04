DECATUR — Meigs Midde School won its second straight softball district title with a hard-fought 5-3 win over McMinn County on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead and then held off a late McMinn rally.
“McMinn is a really good hitting team, there was nowhere in their lineup where we felt safe,” Meigs Coach Jill Henry said. “We knew they would make contact, but our defense made the plays they needed to make.”
The Lady Tigers finished the regular season at 22-3 and won the district for the second straight year.
“This is a group of girls that has watched our high school team have success,” Henry said. “(Pitcher) Julie Scott has played some pretty elite travel ball and all our girls come in and work hard on their own. We have asked them to set the foundation for the high school team and I think they have done that.”
Members of the Meigs Middle softball team include Scott, Annslee Maddron, Alexis Kazy, Kennedy Smith, Reagan Jennings, Mae Capps, Taylor McHone, Brie Gallaher, Lainy Goforth, Skylyn Payne, Lilly Hughes, Anniston Andrews, Mercy Fowler and managers Katelynn Haris and Tegan Jones.
For McMinn, Coach Jesse Anderson is proud of her team for never giving up until the final pitch.
“They are fighters,” Anderson said. “There were several times in the season where I was sitting there thinking we were going to lose and they came back to win. This is my first year of coaching and I couldn’t have picked a better group of girls to coach. If there has to be a loser I want go down fighting and I thought we did that. We didn’t give up, we kept fighting and had a chance.”
McMinn finished the season at 15-6 and the district runner-up.
Members of McMinn’s team include Peyton Ricker, Jillian Martin, Brylie Davis, Libby Jennings, Carly Sneed, Bailey Derrick, Elizabeth Miller, Blair Prince, Addie Roundtree and Lillie White.
Then Kazy made it 3-0 Lady Tigers with a long home run that made it to the hill beyond the fence.
“That was a shot,” Henry said.
But Derrick, the McMinn pitcher, didn’t panic. She sat Meigs down in order to end the inning and kept her team in the game.
“She could have given up after their long home run, but she didn’t,” Anderson said. “She got right back at it and ended the inning (without any more damage).”
Meigs went up 5-0 in the fourth, however, on a triple by McHone, an RBI single by Gallaher and a single by Goforth.
The Lady Cherokees then began their rally. Davis led off their half of the fourth with a double and she was knocked in by Jennings to make it 3-1 in the top of the fourth.
Meigs countered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth as McHone led off the inning with a triple and she came home on a single by Gallaher.
Then Gallaher came home on a hit by Kazy.
McMinn was down 5-1 in the fifth, but kept battling.
Prince led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and stole second base. She was later erased, but Ricker drew a walk and later scored on an error to make it 5-1.
Then came what was possibly the play of the game in the bottom of the sixth, the last inning due to time restraints.
McMinn’s Jennings hit what would have been a home run but was robbed by Maddron, Meigs’ center fielder.
“She got a great jump on the ball and just reached over the fence and grabbed it,” Henry said.
After the second out of the inning, Derrick doubled and later scored on an error. Had Maddron not made that catch over the fence, Derrick’s run would have made it a one-run game.
But it was still a two-run cushion for Meigs and the next batter grounded out to Scott, who threw to first to end the game.
Henry said not only did Scott pitch well, but she also earned the win despite an injury.
“She didn’t tell her parents and she didn’t tell us,” Henry said. “But she pitched with the nastiest blister I’ve seen. She pushed through it and I think that shows her toughness and determination.”
