The Athens City Middle School girls' soccer team took down Cleveland Middle on the road 6-0 Tuesday. The win avenged a 3-2 loss to Cleveland earlier in the season. Mackenzie Howard and Kylie Winder each netted a hat trick.
The Lady Cougars had also crushed Lake Forest in 10-1 on the road Monday.
