DECATUR – Meigs County got a dramatic win on Coach Jeff Davis’ special day Wednesday.
A large group of former players joined Davis as it was announced that he now has 400 wins as head coach of the Lady Tigers.
After the ceremony, Meigs defeated Tellico 6-5 with an extra-inning game-winning home run by freshman Lainey Fitzgerald.
Davis said he didn’t know anything about the recognition ceremony, but knew something was up when he saw his former players walking up.
“I was completely surprised,” Davis said, then added jokingly, “When I saw them coming, nothing good can happen when they are here. No, really, it was great to see them here and I appreciate them.”
Davis took the helm of the Lady Tigers in the spring of 2004 and in the next 18 years the Lady Tigers have won eight district championships, four region titles, made eight substate appearances, six state tournament appearances and won the state title three times. Those state titles came in three straight years.
Davis refused, however, to take credit for achieving 400 wins.
“I just happen to be the head coach,” Davis said. “The players got all 400 wins.”
While the players should rightfully get a lot of credit, assistant coach Kirstie Neely said Davis is unmatched in his knowledge of the game.
“I have a lot of softball memories from Jeff with him being my coach for so many years, but nothing compares to getting to experience coaching with him,” Neely said. “He knows more about the game than anyone I know. I am thankful to have him a part of my life.”
The Lady Tigers certainly came through on Thursday, playing catch up and then taking the lead for good in extra innings.
“We hadn’t been playing well this week. We did last week, but not this week ... this is a big win and hopefully it carries us forward,” he said.
The Lady Tigers (13-8) will host Kingston tonight at 6 p.m.
Meigs 6, Tellico 5
Tellico took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-RBI single.
Meigs bounced back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the fourth.
Carlee McLemore hit a one-out single and pinch runner Jacelyn Stone entered the game in her place. Anna Crowder then reached on an error.
Both runners advanced on the second out and then Kennedy Majors singled home both runners to tie the game at 2-2.
Both teams scored one run each in the next two innings with Tellico taking a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth and Meigs tying the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Tigers scored on a sacrifice fly by Sierra Howard that brought home Crowder, who had doubled earlier in the inning.
The game went to extra innings, meaning the implementation of the international tiebreaker rule in which each inning starts with a runner on second base.
The Lady Bears scored twice in the top of the eighth to go ahead 5-3, meaning Meigs had to score twice to keep the game going.
The Lady Tigers did better than that.
Ella Scott led off the inning with a fly out that advanced Anna Crowder to third, who then scored on a sacrifice fly by Majors to make it 5-4.
But there were two outs, so Tellico just needed one more to end the game.
Howard, a freshman, drew a much-needed walk. Another freshman, Fitzgerald, then belted a 1-0 pitch over the center field wall to give Lady Tigers the 6-5 victory.
“Both freshmen stepped up,” Davis said. “That was a big walk by Sierra and then, of course, the homer by Lainey.”
Meigs finished with seven hits. Majors and Fitzgerald both went 2-for-3 at the plate with Majors driving in two runs and Fitzgerald with two RBIs and a home run.
Madison Hughes and Crowder each doubled and Howard also drove in a run.
Howard pitched the first four innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out five and walking four.
Fitzgerald earned the win in four innings of work. She gave up three runs on one hit, with two of those runs coming in extra innings with a runner placed on second. She struck out two and walked two.
