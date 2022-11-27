CLEVELAND – Coach Johnny Morgan believes there may be more to the pressure McMinn Central was feeling beyond simply an early-season test against last year's Class 2A state runner-up.
It showed in a first half in which the Chargerettes made just five of their 22 field goal attempts and were out-rebounded 22-6, falling behind 31-12 at halftime on the way to a 54-39 loss to York Institute on Saturday in the Bradley Central Thanksgiving Classic at Jim Smiddy Arena.
"They've put a lot of pressure on themselves for whatever reason,” Morgan said. “I know the coaches haven't done that, so I don't know if they're doing it to themselves or their school buddies are or family or whoever and putting that pressure on them. And it's sad. And I told them before we started the game, play hard and have fun. And that's what I've always told my players, and we're not there yet. So hopefully they can do that.”
Central (2-2) trailed 13-8 after one quarter, then yielded a 13-0 run to the Dragonettes to start the second quarter. The Chargerettes committed four turnovers and missed four straight shot attempts during that run. Reagan Baker's bucket with 2:57 before the break ended that run, but Central was down 26-10 at that point.
"We're afraid to play, that's the bottom line,” Morgan said. “We're afraid of making mistakes and when we do take it to the bucket, the only thing we're doing is just going in and trying to get fouled and things.”
The Chargerettes faced their largest deficit, 35-13, early in the third quarter, but hoops from Karina Bystry and Molly Masingale and a Maddi Kirkpatrick 3-pointer sparked a 9-0 Central run that closed the margin to 35-22.
Central entered the fourth quarter down 37-22 and got as close as 13 points four times in that period. The Chargerettes ended up out-scoring York 27-23 in the second half, but that first half was just too much to overcome.
The Dragonettes finished the game with a 38-14 points in the paint advantage and 16 second-chance points.
"The bottom line was we played hard and we attacked the goal and attacked on defense and played some five-on-five,” Morgan said. “And up until that point we were a lot of stand-and-watch, one-on-one, and 'I've got my girl on defense.' So that's kind of where we are right now. We've got to get to that five-on-five point.”
Bystry led Central with 13 points, and Masingale and Kirkpatrick scored eight each. Gaby Beaty led York with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Dragonette post Ellie Leffew also had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Up next for the Chargerettes is a home game 6 p.m. Tuesday against Polk County, a rematch of last year's Region 2-2A championship game. And it gets no easier for Central after with a trip to CAK on Thursday and a rematch with Cumberland County, whom the Chargerettes already lost to on the road, at home the following Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Morgan hopes the Chargerettes' comparably strong second half Saturday carries over into the rest of a grueling schedule.
"And I was encouraged in the second half because they fought and played like they're capable of playing,” Morgan said. “But I knew the schedule would be tough. I made it that way, and we may not win half our games, but if they'll do what they're capable of doing, we'll win a lot of games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.