DAYTON – Tennessee Wesleyan’s basketball teams split results Tuesday at Bryan College in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
The Lady Bulldogs sustained their first loss of the season 90-64 against the Lady Lions, who are ranked No. 14 in the NAIA poll. TWU (4-1, 2-1) led 24-17 after the first quarter, but Bryan outscored the Lady Bulldogs 61-18 in the middle two quarters.
Yeika Jimenez Diaz led TWU’s women with 18 points, and Jacelyn Stone scored 11 and Jordan Wright and Mikalee Martin nine each. The Lady Bulldogs shot 39.3% from the floor compared to Bryan’s 46.6%, including just 22.6% from 3-point range to Bryan’s 38.6%. TWU was also out-rebounded 44-27 and committed 15 turnovers.
The TWU men continued their undefeated start with a dramatic 62-59 victory over Bryan. The Bulldogs (4-0, 3-0) led 29-27 at halftime and 56-46 with 4:45 left in the game. Bryan rallied to tie at 59-59 with 30 seconds left, but Cameron Montgomery drained a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs back the lead, and the Lions did not have an answer.
Ray Tyler led the Bulldogs with 18 points and five assists. Elisha Mayberry scored 13 points and pulled nine rebounds, and Jonathan Webb had 11 points and 8 rebounds.
TWU shot 38.9% from the floor, compared to Bryan’s 39.3%, but shot 34.8% from 3-point range while holding Bryan to 24% from behind the arc. TWU held a 34-30 rebounding edge, and while the Bulldogs committed 20 turnovers, they also forced 17 from Bryan.
Both TWU basketball teams are back home Thursday at James L. Robb Gymnasium to host Truett-McConnell. The women tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30.
