MOBILE, Alabama — The Tennessee Wesleyan women's tennis team returned to the court in Mobile for their second round match in the 2022 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship Tournament. On Tuesday, the team won their opening round match 4-0 (only the second NAIA Tournament win in program history) to set up their second round contest on Wednesday. The team, seeded No. 10, went up against the No. 7 seed in the tournament, the Xavier University of Louisiana Lady Gold Rush.
The first point of the contest went to the Tennessee Wesleyan in the form of the doubles point. Honoka Tsuji and Chen Chen Liao won the No. 2 doubles match 6-1 while Mercedes Chasset and Natacha Mesa took the No. 3 doubles point 7-5, giving the team a 1-0 lead as the singles began.
Liao made the lead two points with a 6-1, 6-1 win in the No. 6 singles match. The next four points to score in the remainder of the matches, while closely contested, went in favor of the opponent, giving Xavier four consecutive points needed to clinch the match 4-2.
The team ends the season with a 15-4 overall record and an 8-1 conference record, the most overall and conference wins in a season in program history. The team also earned the highest ranking in the history of the program when they ranked No. 7 in the final NAIA poll of the regular season.
