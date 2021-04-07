DECATUR — Meigs County completed the sweep of District 5-AA foe Polk County with an 8-0 win on Tuesday.
Meigs finished with 11 hits and pitcher Payton Armour threw a complete game three-hitter.
“The boys showed up ready to play today,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “We needed the sweep to get where we want to be in the district. Payton Armour threw a fantastic game, it’s his first district shutout win.
“We got some timely hits from some younger players, including Nathan Levey, the freshman, with a double. Hopefully we can finish off a good week against Sale Creek.”
The Tigers (7-3, 3-3) will host Sale Creek on Thursday. Game time is 6 p.m.
It was a pitching duel through the first two innings before the Tigers put up five runs in the bottom of the third.
Logan Carroll led off the inning with a single and one out later Armour singled him home. Matthew Boshears then hit a single down the first base line that got past the right fielder, scoring Armour and sending Boshears to third.
A single by Jackson Shaver scored Boshears to make it 3-0 Tigers. Then came an error off a ball hit by Luke Pendergrass that scored Shaver and a double by Levy that brought home Pendergrass to make it 5-0.
The Tigers broke the game open with three more runs in the sixth.
Levi Caldwell and Carroll opened the sixth with a pair of infield singles. Caldwell then scored on a hit by Will Meadows and Carroll came home on a single by Armour to make it 7-0.
The final run of the game came on an RBI groundout by Boshears.
Carroll, Boshears and Shaver each had two hits with Boshears, Levy and Shaver driving in one run each.
Armour went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. He also earned the win on the mound with a seven-inning shutout. He allowed just three hits while striking out four and walking two.
The Tigers were ahead 3-1 at the end of the sixth and then put the game away with three more runs in the seventh. Meadows threw a three-hitter.
“It was a great day for us all around,” Roberts said. “The Meadows brothers, Will and Ethan, really carried our team today. Will pitched a three-hit gem and had three big hits for us today and his little brother Ethan came up big at the plate, driving in three runs.
“I hope the Meadows brothers, along with the rest of the team, bring the same intensity tomorrow (Tuesday) and we can get a much needed sweep”
It was a pitching duel for most of the game as neither team could push across runs until the sixth inning. Meadows allowed just one hit in the first five innings while Polk held Meigs to just two hits.
The Tigers were able to break through in the top of the sixth.
Will Meadows came through with a one-out double and scored on a Polk error off a ball hit by Armour. Boshears then drew a walk and Shaver was hit by a pitch. Ethan Meadows then singled home a pair of runs to put Meigs up 3-0.
Polk got one of those runs back to make it 3-1.
Already ahead by two, the Tigers scored some insurance runs in the seventh. Carroll was hit by a pitch with one out and advanced on a wild pitch. He then scored on a single by Will Meadows, who later scored on a passed ball.
After the second out, Boshears singled and Shaver was hit by a pitch. Ethan Meadows then singled a run home to put Meigs ahead 6-1.
Will Meadows then put the Wildcats down in order to give Meigs the win.
The Tigers finished with seven hits. Will Meadows went 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run. Ethan Meadows went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Carroll and Boshears each had one hit and Boshears scored a pair of runs. Carroll and Armour both scored once.
Carroll (3-1) picked up the win as he went all seven innings. He gave up just one run on three hits while striking out six and walking one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.