Golf Chargers second in tri-match
Sep 8, 2022

McMinn Central's boys golf team placed second in a three-way match with Kingston and Loudon on Thursday at Ridgewood Golf Club.The Chargers finished with a 173, behind first-place Kingston, which scored 148. Loudon was third with 199.Joe Houk, Alex Gaskins and Casey Wade each shot 43 for Central. Silas Ward carded a 44 and Bradley Farmer 54.There was no girls' match.
