Mountain View swept its basketball games against Etowah City on Monday.
The Lady Tigers won the girls' game 43-13, led by Camryn Loden with 10 points and Maddie Kirkpatrick and Kali Miller with 8 each. For ECS, Alexus Frase scored 5 points and Ivy Sneed and Kaitlyn Rogers 4 each.
The MVS boys won 48-13. Raymond McCarty led the Tigers with 27 points, and Tay Hardy added 9. For Etowah City, Andrew Spurling scored 5 points.
