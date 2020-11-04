Riceville's basketball teams swept Athens City Middle School on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats eked a 22-16 win in the girls' game. Ellie Whaley led Riceville with 8 points, and Hanah Clark added 7 and Katelyn Edmonds 4. For the Lady Cougars, Mia Sewell scored 4 points and Liz Shamblin and Annie Kovach 3 each.
The varsity boys' game ended in a 54-34 Riceville win. Will Benton led the Wildcats with 18 points, and Henry Cook contributed 10 and Brady Mullins 9. For the Cougars, Brooks Berry led with 15 points and Bryson Webb 9.
Riceville's junior varsity boys also won 34-31, led by Jaxson Gonzalez with 12 points and Beau Harbin 11. For ACMS, Lockmiller and Fugate scored 10 points each.
