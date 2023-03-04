GATLINBURG – The Meigs County Lady Tigers saw their season end Saturday night as the Gatlinburg-Pittman Lady Highlanders defeated them 66-25 in the Class 2A sectional game.
"I'm definitely proud of the girls," Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins said. "A lot of people didn't think we would make it this far, so for us to get a substate game, my girls worked hard and deserved it."
From the opening tip, the Lady Highlanders attacked the basket and created easy threes as they connected on three treys in the first quarter. After the hosts' fast start, Meigs was down and facing a 24-9 first quarter deficit.
"Defensively I told them we were going to have to get stops and guard," Jenkins stated. "I told them boxing out was going to be big, crashing the boards, all the little things we would have to do. It's a learning experience."
Turnovers and cold shooting in the second quarter saw the early deficit expand as the Lady Highlanders went on a 19-4 run to close out the first half going up 43-13.
"Every loss is a learning experience and tonight we just fell short," Jenkins said.
The Lady Tigers did, however, shoot more effectively after the break as they scored 10 points in the third quarter, the highest-scoring quarter of the game for them. Still, the Lady Highlanders had all the answers as they scored 15 in the quarter, all but ending the game and any hope of a comeback attempt.
Closing the book on this season, Jenkins knows what she has to work on with her team in the offseason to turn losses like this into victories.
"Going into next year we will be stronger and tighter with the basketball, and be able to put the basketball in the hole. We have to be able to make shots," Jenkins said.
The Lady Tigers finished the season 20-13 and 8-2 in District 3-2A play. They improved from last year's record of 18-12.
The lone senior for the Lady Tigers is Talley Lawson.
