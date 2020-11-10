The local area is well-stocked with champions.
Three area squads earned Sequoyah Conference youth football championships on Saturday as the Meigs Crickets, McMinn Cutters and Charger Hoppers all won their championship games.
Meigs Crickets
(Classic Championship)
Meigs 16, Dayton 14
Offensively, Kalix Kilpatrick led the Tigers with 171 yards on 13 carries and won the game's offensive MVP award. Hayden Sanders added 40 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers. Jordan Blair had six carries for 52 yards.
Defensively, Sanders was the game’s defensive MVP and had four tackles. Korbin Womac added his own four tackles for the game. Blair, Kilpatrick and Wyatt Dotson had three tackles each. Bradley Crowe had two tackles. Atlas Shannon and Jax Jamerson had one tackle each.
Chargers Hoppers
(Classic Championship)
Chargers 6, Vonore 0 (2OT)
Tucker Williams rushed for 23 yards on nine attempts while Leelynd Garcia gained eight yards on two carries and scored the game’s only touchdown.
Larry James McMurray also rushed twice for eight yards and Brayden Natola had one carry for one yard.
Defensively, D.J. Stoudemire led the Chargers with nine solo tackles. Natola finished with six solo tackles.
Garcia and Gunner Cooley finished with four tackles while Jayden Sanchez and McMurray each made three solo tackles. Garcia also made an interception.
Those with two solo tackles were Colten Trotter and Tucker Williams and Christopher Humphrey had one solo tackle. Carter Rowland had two assisted tackles.
Trotter and Humphrey each had a fumble recovery.
McMinn Cutters
(League Championship)
McMinn 16, Sweetwater 14
Individual stats were not available, but Marshal Goodner was named the offensive MVP and Ethan Shaver was the defensive MVP.
McMinn scored the winning touchdown with under four minutes to play.
In the final results of all the Sequoyah Conference championship games: in Classic title games, Dayton Super Crickets won 44-40; Meigs Crickets won 16-14, Charger Hoppers won 6-0 in double overtime and the Loudon Cutters won 36-0; in league title games, the Bradley Super Crickets won 34-24; Loudon Crickets won 16-0; Sweetwater Hoppers won 6-0 in overtime and the McMinn Cutters won 16-14.
Editor’s Note: The Daily Post-Athenian would like to thank all the coaches and team administrators who took the time to turn in their team statistics each week during the season
