SPRING CITY – Kelby Norwood of Athens, a 17-year-old senior at McMinn County High School, made history at Mountain View Raceway in Spring City on Saturday night, July 23 by becoming the youngest driver to win a Late Model race at the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval driving the Exit Real Estate Rocket.
Norwood swept the Late Model Division event by setting fast time in Qualifying with a lap in 11.698 seconds to earn the pole position for the Main Event. He then led every lap holding off the challenges of three-time Track Champion Barry Goodman of Spring City in the Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR. Jeff Jackson of Ooltewah was third in the Jackson Racing Longhorn.
Norwood has been racing since he was 11-years-old when he began competing in Go-Karts around East Tennessee. He was the Champion at I-40 Raceway in his rookie season, and at one point, won ten races in a row. He made the switch to race cars at the age of 15 climbing into a Late Model competing in the Beginner Sportsman Division.
Driving a race car that was seven years older than he was, Norwood won three Beginner Sportsman races in his first year of competition in a Late Model race car, with two at Mountain View Raceway and one at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, GA. Norwood was also the 2021 Beginner Sportsman Track Champion at Boyd’s Speedway.
After his win at Mountain View Raceway, Norwood is now eighth in the 2022 Season Point Standings in the Late Model Division, the top Division at the Rhea County speed plant. Norwood’s father Shannon Norwood, who owns Fullmoon Graphics in Athens, has to be a proud poppa because he has two sons that have found winning success at Mountain View Raceway.
Kelby’s older brother Tyler Norwood of Athens is undefeated in Beginner Sportsman competition this season at Mountain View Raceway driving the Stacey Suttles Trucking Mastersbilt. The 2018 graduate of McMinn County High School started racing Go-Karts with his younger brother at the age of 16, and moved into a Late Model race car this season.
In the first Beginner Sportsman race he ever competed in at Mountain View Raceway, Tyler Norwood took the win. He followed that up with victories in his next two starts and has taken on the moniker of “Mr. Perfect” in the Beginner Sportsman Division at Mountain View Raceway.
Kelby Norwood will be back in action with the Late Model Division this Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway. The Sportsman Division will run Double Features, and the Open-Wheel Modified, Thunder, Front-Wheel-Drive, Junior Front-Wheel-Drive and Sharps Mini Late Model Divisions will also be in action. Tyler Norwood returns to action at the track on August 6.
On Saturday night, the Pit Gate opens at 3 p.m. and the Grandstand and Tier Parking Gates open at 4 p.m. The Mandatory Pre-Race Registration and Technical Inspection will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Drivers Meeting is set for 6:15 p.m. and Hot Laps are scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Pit Passes are $25 for Adults, $15 for Children 6-11, and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. The General Admission and Tier Parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, Children 6-11 are $5. and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. All Children must be accompanied by an Adult.
Mountain View Raceway where you can get “Your Thrill By The Hill” is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City 37381. For more information, call 423-405-8490 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com. You can also like the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway.
