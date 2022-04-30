DECATUR — McMinn County needed one good inning to turn a competitive clash against an area rival into a run-rule blowout.
The Cherokees rang up seven runs in the top of the fifth inning – all with two outs – on the way to a 12-1 victory in six innings Thursday at Meigs County High School over the Tigers, in a game that the two schools arranged as a late addition to their schedules this week.
“I think we had pretty good at-bats all night, but we just kind of missed out on that timely hit to break the game open a little bit until then (fifth inning),” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “But always pleased when guys are putting quality at-bats, and then you obviously need to string some quality at-bats together, and we did that inning, doing what we’re supposed to do.”
Meigs committed four errors, two of which loaded bases for the Tribe (17-9) in the top of the first inning with no outs. Mason Roderick’s groundout batted in the first run for McMinn. The Cherokees added two more in the third inning, with an errant pick attempt helping Jace Hyde to second base after his lead-off single. Roderick hit a double and Matthew Pledge a single to each bring home a run.
The Tigers (11-8) scored their lone run in the bottom of the third inning, with Devon Paxton getting hit by a pitch with two outs, Logan Carroll hitting a single, then Connor Mason landing a double inside of the left foul line to bring it home.
“There were moments of good, and there were too many moments of bad today,” said Meigs coach Tyler Roberts. “But they’re a good team, and I know that, and I knew coming into this game it would be a challenge for us to get a win today. But we’re a better baseball team than we played today, and any time you don’t show up and give your best effort defensively, its frustrating as a coach knowing the one thing you do more than anything is practice defense.”
Roderick, who hit 2-4, got the Cherokees started with a two-out single, where it quickly snowballed. Pledge followed with a double into the right center gap that brought Carson Clark all the way home from first base. Jayden Miller drew a walk, one of six the Tigers issued to McMinn for the game, and Jayce Falls and Brady Berry each singled another run home.
“We had the three runs at the beginning of the game were scored unearned with errors in the infield at third base and first,” Roberts said. “So I’m not happy at all with the way our defense played today. The pitcher, he would have good innings, and then we’d walk and we’d walk.”
Hyde knocked in two more runs with a single, an error on Ty Barnett’s ground ball sent home another, and Dillen Fields followed with another RBI single, putting the Cherokees ahead 10-1.
Miller then boomed a two-run home run in the sixth inning, following up Pledge’s lead-off single to put McMinn in run-rule territory.
Ollie Akens pitched all six innings for the Cherokees, recording four strikeouts after a layoff of more than a week.
“Tonight was the first time he’s been extended out a little bit, and that’s what we really needed,” Ray said. “Tonight we got Ollie on track for next Friday (in the district tournament), and then tomorrow (at McCallie) Ty (Barnett) will go and we’ll get him on track for Saturday.”
If Meigs had anything positive to take from Thursday, it was not striking out too often against McMinn’s MTSU signee. Mason led the Tigers at the plate hitting 3-3 with a double and an RBI.
“He pitched to contact and he worked ahead early, and then when he had the lead, which he had the lead the whole game, you pitch to contact, and he was efficient,” Roberts said of Akens. “I was proud of the way I had a couple of guys who squared it up today, and all in all I know we didn’t have too many popups. But that’s that. We’ve got to be better all the way around.”
Both teams were back in action Friday after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian, with McMinn at McCallie in Chattanooga and Meigs at home for a doubleheader against Maryville Christian.
McMinn plays its regular-season finale 6 p.m. Monday at home against Boyd-Buchanan, while Meigs closes its regular season 4:30 p.m. Monday at Notre Dame in Chattanooga.
