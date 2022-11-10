LOUDON – McMinn Central and Meigs County split their games in the Distract 3-2A basketball jamboree Thursday at Loudon High School.
The games were one single 16-minute quarter with a running clock.
Central won the girls’ game 25-17. The game was tight all the way until about three minutes left in the quarter, when the Chargerettes pulled away late forcing turnovers and getting out in transition.
Every missed shot Central got out and pushed the pace, but Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan didn’t show much as this game doesn’t count against each team record. Molly Masingale, Camryn Loaden both finished with a team-high five points and Maddox Mayfield and Katelyn Rodgers scored four points each.
“It’s the same thing you always get, let everybody play and get the nerves out, and we did that,” Morgan said. “It’s just hard to see anything when you’re really not playing your usual game. We didn’t press, and there’s a lot of things that we didn’t do there, so it’s just hard. You just let them play and get the nerves out, and I hope we did that.”
The Lady Tigers fought back after getting down 8-1, tying the game at 8-8 and taking the lead into the middle of the quarter. Meigs was up 17-14 but was outscored 8-0 in the last three minutes of the quarter. Talley Lawson finished with a game-high seven points, and Julie Howard and Kaydence Schaumburg each finished with four points.
“I hope that we got our jitters out. I know that there is still a lot we need to work on, but I think we’ll be fine,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins. “We just need to be ready to play at all times. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, when it’s tipoff, we need to be tuned in.”
The Meigs boys then defeated Central 38-18. The game was tied 18-18 before the Tigers sprinted away with an 18-0 run, but Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson thought defense could have been better in some areas.
“I thought we shot the ball decent, I thought we passed the ball well,” Perkinson said. “Defensively we have to get better. We didn’t do a very good job of getting on help side stopping dribble penetration, but I think we played well. It’s just the jamboree, though.”
Easton Meadows lead the Tigers in scoring with 10 points, and Levi Caldwell finished with eight.
The Chargers rushed out to a 10-2 lead to begin the quarter. Gabe Masingale scored nine of Central’s 18 points. Masingale started out scoring seven in a row before subbing out.
“We got a bunch of guys out. I just tried to get these guys out here competing, playing hard and doing what we need them to do to be competitive,” said Chargers head coach Daniel Curtis. “I thought we got out of the gates pretty good with that 1-3-1 defense. I mean it was 12-2 at one point to start the thing. I know (Perkinson) wasn’t playing everybody at the same time, but I thought our effort was there. I thought our energy looked good, our execution was good on the offensive side. Honestly I was surprised the way we looked the first six to eight minutes.
Central and Meigs now look forward to their respective season openers Tuesday, each of them on the road. Central’s girls travel to Alcoa for a 6 p.m. start, in a possible preview of the Class 2A sectional round. The Central boys hit the road to Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS) for a 6:30 p.m. start.
Both Meigs teams, meanwhile, travel to White County, with the girls starting at 6 p.m. CST (7 EST) and the boys playing after the girls’ game finishes.
