McMinn County hit a pair of first-inning home runs and was never threatened in a 12-1 win over visiting Meigs County in five innings on Monday.
The Lady Cherokees scored six runs in the first inning and six more in the fifth to earn the win. McMinn pitcher Sadie Brazzell allowed only two hits.
McMinn Coach Mark Rogers was obviously happy with the result.
“Two homers in the first inning, I’ll take that every game,” Rogers said.
Meigs still had time to mount a comeback, but Brazzell had other ideas.
“Sadie pitched great. She went over 100 strikeouts for the season tonight,” Rogers added. “She did a great job. Any time you hold Meigs to two hits you are probably going to win the game.”
McMinn technically held Senior Day earlier in the year in case COVID affected the schedule again as it did last year. But McMinn decided to hold another senior day on Monday for seniors Sammie Greeson and Aaliyah Cagle.
“I wanted them to get the recognition they deserve,” Rogers said. “Sammie does a great job of getting on base for us and Aaliyah does a great job offensively, she has a high on base percentage and a high batting average, and leads us in home runs.
“They both lead by example on and off the field because of their effort and dedication. If I could I would definitely bring them back next year.”
While Rogers was understandably happy with Monday’s game, Meigs Coach Jeff Davis was not pleased with his team’s performance.
“We got what we deserved,” Davis said. “McMinn wanted to kick our butts and apparently we wanted them to kick our butts. Our pitchers had a bad day, our batters had a terrible day and our fielders didn’t have a good day. We were poor in all three phases.
“We had no enthusiasm, McMinn did and they took it to us. If we play like that this weekend our season will come to an end.”
Meigs (16-9) will play at home in the first round of the District 5-AA Tournament on Friday. The Lady Tigers do not know if they will be a No. 1 or No. 2 seed yet as it will be decided by a coin flip between Meigs and Sweetwater.
McMinn (15-13) will travel to Polk County tonight at 5:30 p.m. The Cherokees will start play in the District 5-AAA Tournament on Friday at Walker Valley. The start time has yet to be determined.
McMinn 12, Meigs 1
A long bottom half of the first inning started with a double by Greeson and a walk by Sierra Tate.
Lexi Cooley cleared the bases with a three-run home run to left field to put the Lady Cherokees ahead 3-0. There were still no outs in the inning.
Cami Wade and Cagle both drew walks and then, one out later, Taylor Hancock blasted a homer to center field to make it 6-0.
Meigs showed a bit of offense in the third with a single run. Jacelyn Stone was safe at first on a bunt single and then scored when Madison Hughes lined a triple to right field.
That brought Meigs a little closer at 6-1 with a lot of outs left in the game.
But Brazzell didn’t give up a hit for the rest of the contest and the Lady Cherokees put the game away with six more runs in the fifth.
Brazzell led off the fifth with a single and Hankcock was hit by a pitch.
After the first out, Reagan Wade doubled home courtesy runner Lexi Evans and Hancock. That put McMinn ahead 8-1.
Greeson and Tate were both hit by pitches to load the bases and then Cooley drew a walk to score Wade.
After the second out, Cagle ended the game with a bases loaded double to make it 12-1.
McMinn finished with eight hits. Reagan Wade went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored a run.
The other hits came from Greeson, Tate, Cooley, Cagle, Brazzell and Hancock.
Cagle and Hancock both drove home three runs. Greeson, Tate, Cooley and Hancock each scored twice.
Brazzell pitched all five innings for the Lady Cherokees. She surrendered just one run on two hits while walking two and striking out eight.
For Meigs, Stone and Hughes had the Lady Tigers’ only hits. Stone went 1-for-3 and scored a run while Hughes went 1-for-2 with an RBI double.
