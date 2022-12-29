MARYVILLE – Molly Masingale and Karina Bystry realize they lift each other up. They did so again with a tournament championship on the line and lifted the Chargerettes along with them.
Masingale and Bystry scored 11 points each in the third quarter, during which McMinn Central seized control of the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament title game and rode to a 70-49 victory over Spring Valley from West Virginia on Thursday at Maryville High School to claim the championship.
The Chargerettes outscored the Lady Timberwolves 22-4 in that third period, with Masingale and Bystry scoring all of Central's points. That explosion came after a second quarter in which the Chargerettes had combined to shoot 5-25 from the floor.
"I knew at halftime I wasn't playing my game as I usually play it, so I just had to keep my same mentality and not let it get in my head,” said Masingale in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “My teammates really lifted me up, so they gave me the confidence in order to start scoring in the second half.”
And it started with Bystry giving Masingale a little encouragement at halftime.
"We have a good connection,” Masingale said. “She (Bystry) came to me at halftime and put her arm around me and was like, 'You've got this, don't let it get in your head.' And that really helped me, and we all really play together so well, so that's the key.”
Masingale, a junior, responded with the second half's first seven points, including a 3-pointer, reversing a 34-30 Chargerette deficit at halftime to a 37-34 lead Central never relinquished.
The sophomore Bystry followed up with a three of her own. And after a Masingale two, Bystry drained two more triples as part of her personal 8-0 run that gave the Chargerettes their largest lead to that point, 50-38.
"I wanted to get the win, so I was going to do whatever it takes,” Bystry said. “And I was just trying to focus on my 3-pointer because that's my game. And I had to take my time, and I swished three in a row and we're getting the momentum going. I get a lot of help because everybody was stealing the ball and going crazy on defense, and that helped me a lot, rebounds and everything, and I was able to finish.
"My confidence starts to grow, and my teammates help me, especially Molly. When we both start doing amazing, I'll make it and she'll make it, and it really helps me. We're good together.”
And head coach Johnny Morgan also gave the two Chargerette standouts a bit of a reminder.
"They started hitting some, and I told them at halftime, 'Girls, you shoot those shots a hundred times a day in practice. And out here you're shooting it to try to not miss. You're just worried that it's going to miss, and you never think about, hey, I've got an open shot an I'm going to nail this thing,'” Morgan said. “And so in the second half I feel like they were shooting to make instead of shooting to not miss it, and there's a big difference in those two things mentally.”
The Chargerettes (10-4), who ended the 2022 part of the season on a seven-game winning streak, also forced Spring Valley into nine turnovers with their full-court press in the third quarter, with Bystry, Masingale, McCary Beaty and Reagan Baker all swiping steals. Central continued to out-score the Lady Timberwolves 18-11 in the fourth.
Masingale finished with a game-high 24 points and Bystry with 19. Maddox Mayfield also tacked on eight points, four of those in the fourth quarter.
Central had jumped ahead 13-6 in the first quarter before Spring Valley narrowed the gap to 17-13 to finish the opening period. The Chargerettes were one for their first 10 shot attempts to start the second quarter, and the Lady Timberwolves raced ahead with a 17-4 run and led as much as 30-21.
A Masingale three, two Camryn Loden free throws after an offensive rebound and a Reagan Baker putback from the baseline at the halftime horn drew the Chargerettes within 34-30 at halftime despite their second-quarter shooting woes.
"But we did not shoot it well the first half, and I think again we were, one, in a hurry and kind of pressing a little bit,” Morgan said. “And a lot of times you get out there and get behind and you think, 'Oh, we need to score three or four points on every possession,' instead of let's just get a good shot. It may not go in, but let's just make sure we get a good shot right here.
“So the second half was a lot closer to what I think we're capable of doing. And I think the biggest thing was our defense. Still missed a lot of shots in the second half, but at least we had good open shots that we weren't rushing. So that was a good sign.”
Central is back in action Thursday, Jan. 5, in The Roundhouse against Christian Academy of Knoxville. The Chargerettes will be looking to avenge their loss to CAK from early December when their game tips off at 6 p.m.
CHARGERETTES 51, LADY ADMIRALS 48: The day before, in the semifinals, Bystry played a big part in a 14-8 fourth quarter that rallied Central over Farragut, last year's Class 4A state runner-up, and into the championship round.
Bystry nailed a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play to score six of the Chargerettes' points that period. Beaty also stepped up for four critical points in that final frame.
The game was tied 16-16 after one quarter, and Farragut pulled ahead 31-28 at halftime and remained ahead 40-37 after three quarters before the Chargerettes made their push.
Bystry and Masingale finished with 15 points each against the Lady Admirals.
