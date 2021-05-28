Meigs County’s tennis team said goodbye to its seniors while looking forward to next year at Thursday’s banquet.
Both the girls’ and boys’ teams went 16-1 this year. They were both the regular season and district team champions. The doubles team of Ansley Wade and Jaci Powell won the doubles district title while Alex Shaumburg won the boys’ singles district title.
Noah Powers finished second in boys singles and qualified for the region tournament.
The girls haven’t lost a district match since 2018, including the one match played in the 2020 season cut short by COVID-19.
The girls were expected to do well and they did not disappoint.
“I said at the beginning of the year I thought they would be the regular season and district champions,” Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said. “They all played hard and had a great year.”
The girls team consisted of Madison Fischer, Emily Henry, Autumn Crisp, Macey Bunch, Ashlyn Rayl, Madison Bradford, Connleigh Irwin, Avary Summers, Sara Swafford, Zoe Womac, Wade and Powell.
The boys, on the other hand, exceeded expectations.
“They surprised me,” Wilson said. “But they had a really good year. They worked hard and I am proud of them.”
The boys’ tennis team includes Powers, Ethan Hill, Dillon Brown, Devin Starr, Easton Meadows, Hayden Davis and Shaumburg.
Wilson hopes next year will be just as successful. The girls will return eight players, but the boys only bring back three players.
“I think we will have another good year,” Wilson said. “We should be OK. The boys will be a bit of a rebuilding job, but I know they will work hard and I think we will be OK.”
Wilson said there are a lot of people that are responsible for the success Meigs tennis had this year.
“I want to thank all the parents and grandparents, the school administration, those who donated their time and money to us, Athens Parks and Recreation, just everyone helped us succeed.”
Wilson is also the Meigs County High School golf coach. He announced that the golf team will be playing and practicing at Mouse Creek Golf Course, formerly known as Rock Springs Golf Course, in Athens next season.
