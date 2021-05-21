All the things Tennessee Wesleyan had done through its potentially historic 2021 season just never seemed to come together in the NAIA Opening Round.
The Bulldogs held the No. 1 national ranking through the entire regular season, amassing 17 of their wins — several of those blowouts — against other programs that were ranked in the final polls. They had breezed through the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament with little resistance on their way to another championship there and entered the national tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.
But in its return to Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport for the Opening Round bracket, TWU’s struggles began. The Bulldogs had lost on a walk-off home run to second-seed Indiana University-Southeast on Tuesday, falling into the losers’ bracket.
Wesleyan survived Wednesday’s first elimination game against feisty fifth seed Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), which had led 3-2 heading into the ninth inning before Carson Ford belted a go-ahead two-RBI single and the Bulldogs moved on with a 5-3 win.
TWU faced IU-Southeast again later Wednesday, needing to win that game, and then a second game Thursday to reach the Avista NAIA World Series and defend its national championship.
However, the Bulldogs never made it past Wednesday, with the Grenadiers ripping off six-run innings in the fifth and eighth, ringing up 20 hits, and delivering a stunning premature end to TWU’s season in the form of a 16-10 decision.
IU-Southeast ended up clinching its first-ever trip to Lewiston, Idaho, at Wesleyan’s expense.
“It’s a tough day, because we all had bigger expectations than obviously being done today,” said TWU coach Billy Berry. “But it’s a tough tournament. You have to be playing really good baseball when you get there because the teams are all so good, and everybody has done such an amazing job to get there.”
Tuesday’s first loss to IU-Southeast came despite Kobe Foster’s eight-inning start with 11 strikeouts against six hits and two earned runs. And Wednesday’ season-ending defeat came despite 10 runs on 15 hits from the Bulldogs. Starter Chris Koeiman lasted just two innings, surrendering four hits and two earned runs, and reliever Jayden Kruse took the loss after 2 1/3 innings in which he was charged with seven hits and six earned runs. TWU used five pitchers Wednesday.
“We really couldn’t put a game together, if you look at the scores, and you look at the IU-Southeast game from Tuesday,” Berry said. “Kobe pitches an unbelievable game and gives up six hits over eight innings and strikes out 11, and then we don’t swing it. We get five hits and score few runs.
“And then you look at (Wednesday) and Chris has a rough start and goes only 2 1/3 (innings), and then we bang out 15 hits and score 10 runs. So we never could put that game together where we pitched, played defense and hit, really what we had done all year long and what had made us what we were.”
Wesleyan had taken a 5-3 lead on the Grenadiers after the third inning Wednesday, powered by a Gary Mattis three-run homer. But IU-Southeast answered back in the top of the fifth inning with six runs on seven hits, bursting ahead 9-5.
The Bulldogs had inched back within 10-8 after a three-run bottom of the seventh, with Bailey Russell driving in two of those runs with a double. But again, the Grenadiers had a six-run response in the top of the eighth, cracking three hits with two of TWU’s three errors for the game helping them along.
Wesleyan fell behind 16-8 after that eighth-inning assault. The Bulldogs narrowed that deficit by two runs in the bottom of the eighth, but it proved too much to overcome.
“And we never could really do the things that we had done during the year,” Berry said. “We never really just could get started. It was one of those things where we had really played such good defense all year long, and we struggled to play defense up there for three days.”
Berry understands that some people will end up judging the 2021 Bulldogs based on their sooner-than-expected exit from the national tournament – even if he doesn’t look at it that way.
“But again, that’s a three-day snapshot of a 59-game season,” Berry said. “And those three days, maybe certain people define us by those three days. But for me it was an unbelievable fall, great work and really laid the foundation for what we wanted to be in the spring. And then came back and started out, had a great run at the beginning of the season and we were regarded with a No. 1 ranking when the first poll came out and we held on to it the entire year, and we were the No. 1 national seed going in. And the only thing we didn’t do was we didn’t check the last box.
“So like I said, there’s people who are going to define us by not checking the last box, but that’s OK. I still think we had a heck of a year, it was a heck of a lot of fun, and it’s a really good group. And I’m going to miss not getting the opportunity to spend more time with them and take it further.”
