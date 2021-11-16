DECATUR - The Meigs Middle School varsity basketball teams split a pair of matchups to visiting Lenoir City on Monday.
The Lady Tigers fell 58-51. Meigs was led by Taylor McHone with 20 points while Annslee Maddron had 15.
The Meigs boys earned a 47-34 win. Tuff Ricker led the Tigers with 15 points and Bleu Armour chipped in nine points.
