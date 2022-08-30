Ready or not, the region championship could be on the line for McMinn County this week.
Last year’s clash between the Cherokees and Rhea County, both teams’ first Region 4-5A game of the season, turned out to be the game that decided the crown, which went to the Golden Eagles thanks to their 34-20 victory and left the Tribe as the runner-up.
And the two long-standing rivals will find themselves in the same situation again when the Week 3 game kicks off 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cherokee Stadium. Rhea comes into Athens with the No. 5 ranking in Class 5A in this week’s Associated Press state poll, while McMinn, who was No. 8 in last week’s poll, is still receiving votes this week.
“That’s not fun, but it is what it is. We’re going to come out here and play, and who knows at the end of the year who we are?” said McMinn head coach Bo Cagle. “We lost a bunch (of graduates), they lost a bunch, both teams could be totally different by the end of the year. But this is a big game to start the (region) season off, so obviously both teams know that and know coming into it. It’s a big game for both teams and should be a fun game Friday night.”
If the Cherokees (1-1) want to have their share of the fun, they will need to do better than the 154 yards of total offense they scratched out in their 6-3 loss at Cleveland in Week 2. McMinn gained only 123 rushing yards in that defeat, and its passing game was practically nonexistent.
“It’s simple stuff. We’ve just got to play better on the offense totally, and it starts with the quarterback (Jayden Miller),” Cagle said. “At the end of the day, he’s our field general and we expect him to make plays. And we just didn’t do that. Obviously, all around the field we didn’t make plays for him, but he has to make great reads this week and get better, and I think we’ll have a big jump of doing things right this week.
“But we look for our quarterback to lead us in that and give us opportunities to score when we get the ball. We’ve got the skill positions. We’re as loaded as we have been in a while in that area, so we’ve got to be able to distribute the ball and get it to places that we need to, and that will help us a lot.”
And with the Eagles (0-1) running the ground-heavy wing-T, an offense that can control the ball and melt game clock, the Cherokees cannot afford to be shut out of the end zone again this week.
“They’re going to play keep-away from you,” Cagle said. “They’re going to have ball-control offense, they’re going to run the ball, they’re going to keep the clock running. And you can’t really get behind because you’ll have to play catch-up with them and you’ve got to score. You may not get the ball back. You get behind you might not ever get it back, so you’ve got to take advantage of them and score.”
To the extent that McMinn has had offensive success, it has been on the perimeter, where the Golden Eagles are not quite as stout defensively in their 3-4 scheme. But the Cherokees also need to have the runs in the box as a factor, which they did not at Cleveland.
“They probably know the perimeter is their weak spot, so they defend against anything in the perimeter,” Cagle said. “They give you run numbers, but they’re better in the run game. So you’ve just got to figure out a way to get on the perimeter against them and take advantage of what they’re giving you. But at the end of the day we’ve got to be able to run the ball, and we know that.”
If there’s any silver lining for McMinn’s defense, it is that Rhea’s offensive line is in a similar situation as the Cherokees’ front. The Eagles lost four starters to graduation off last year’s offensive line. But Cagle isn’t taking too much solace in that fact.
“They’re inexperienced like us, but they’re going to be good,” Cagle said. “Just the offense they run is so unique that’s it’s hard for a defense to stand up against it. And then we’re built for spread teams, because that’s what you see 99% of the time, you’re going to see a spread team. And we’re not awfully big up front, especially on the defensive ends, so what they do is not necessarily what we’re built to stop.”
And Rhea returns three key skill players: quarterback Kaleb Martin and running backs Ethan Davis and Briley Mayberry. Martin is a threat in the running attack as well as the play-action pass, and Davis gashed the Tribe for 181 rushing yards and three touchdowns last year and Mayberry for another 109 yards.
“If they’re going to run the ball, they’re going to get behind those guys, and they’re going to pound away at you and make you play assignment football and hope to get you out of position,” Cagle said. “And then get you to focus on the run and then hit you with a big play.”
SERIES NOTES: Friday will mark the 67th time McMinn has played Rhea in football since 1929. It is the Cherokees’ second-longest rivalry after Bradley Central. McMinn leads the series 35-26-5 overall and 19-18 since Rhea consolidated in 1974.
