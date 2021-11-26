To Jeff Rice, his latest milestone is a measure of just how many good players have suited up for Tennessee Wesleyan women's basketball over the years.
The Lady Bulldogs' 73-53 win over Brenau in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play Tuesday at James L. Robb Gymnasium yielded Rice his 300th career win in his 16th season as head coach.
“I was handed the keys to a very successful program, and we’ve just tried to work really hard to keep it at a high level,” said Rice, who was a long-time assistant to Stan Harrison before succeeding him as head coach. “And I think all the credit has to go to the former players and the current players.”
Jordan Wright led three double-digit scorers for the Lady Bulldogs (6-2, 5-1 AAC) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Madison McClurg added 13 points and Jacelyn stone 11. Mikalee Martin came off the bench to pull down a career-high eight rebounds to lead the team in that statistic, also scoring seven points.
TWU led 17-14 after one quarter, then outscored Brenau 45-26 over the middle two periods. The Lady Bulldogs started the second quarter on a 12-2 run with layups from Stone and Anna Crowder and threes from Wright and Cambree Mayo.
Wesleyan was ahead 37-25 at halftime. Brenau started the third quarter with four points, but the Lady Bulldogs hit back with another 13-2 run and stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the game. TWU swelled its margin to 62-40 after three quarters and led by as many as 25 points in the fourth.
The Lady Bulldogs shot 41.1% on their field goal attempts and went 10-25 from 3-point range. TWU also built a 39-33 rebounding edge.
“We thought we were going to have trouble scoring, and they really scored it in the first half, and we just kept attacking and were able to get a bunch of easy buckets in the second and third quarters and push it out,” Rice said. “Everybody got to play, it was one of those nights, and I thought we shot it good, we attacked the rim good and when we’re doing that, we’re really hard to defend.”
TWU has the rest of the week off and resumes play 2 p.m. Dec. 4 against AAC opponent Columbia International at James L. Robb Gymnasium, its final home game of 2021.
