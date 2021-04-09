BENTON — Meigs County pitcher Lainey Fitzgerald had a pretty good day for the Lady Tigers Thursday.
In addition to throwing a no-hitter against District 5-AA rival Polk County, the freshman also hit a home run as the Lady Tigers earned the 11-0 win in five innings.
“A no-hitter is obviously a big deal,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “She stayed ahead in the count and threw strikes. She keeps getting better and better. Overall, they all played well. We hit the ball and we made our plays in the field.”
The Lady Tigers (8-6, 5-2 in 5-AA) will travel to Loudon on Monday at 6 p.m
Meigs added four runs in the top of the third to go up 5-0.
Hughes, who had reached on a single, later scored from third on a passed ball. Then Kennedy Majors singled home Lawson, who had reached on a base hit.
Carlee McClemore, who had singled earlier in the inning, later scored on an error and then Majors also scored on an error.
Fitzgerald then helped her own cause in the top of the fourth with a solo blast to left field and then McLemore doubled home Jacelyn Stone to make it 7-0.
Stone was a courtesy runner for Ella Crowder, who had singled earlier in the inning.
The final three runs came in the top of the fifth.
Ella Scott hit a one out double and advanced to third on a single by Sierra Howard. After the second out, Ella Crowder reached on an error and that scored Scott. Hughes then ripped a triple that scored Howard and Stone, a pinch-runner for Crowder.
The final run of the game came on a passed ball that scored Hughes.
Fitzgerald then set the Wildkittens down in order to give Meigs the win.
Fitzgerald cruised to the win. She gave up no runs and no hits while striking out 11 and walking two.
