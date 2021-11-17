TELLICO - Mountain View split a pair of gams at Tellico on Tuesday.
The Mt. View girls took down Tellico 37-23 while the boys lost 55-19.
Maddie Kirkpatrick led the Lady Tigers with 15 points while Kali Miller added nine.
In the boy's game, Jake Goodin led the Tigers with five points while Bradley Mayfield and Landyn Defriece each had four.
