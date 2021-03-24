DECATUR — The Lady Tigers used a seven-run fifth inning to earn a 12-2 win in six innings over District 5-AA foe Sweetwater on Tuesday.
Meigs County had been struggling to score runs at times early in the softball season and Meigs Coach Jeff Davis hopes that Tuesday’s outburst is a sign of things to come.
“The way we had been playing we just had trouble offensively at times,” Davis said.
“Today was like a whole other team and I hope this team stays. We had the big inning, but we had quality at-bats all the way through. I also thought Lainey (Fitzgerald) pitched well, she got her first district win.”
In a schedule change due to expected rain on Thursday, Meigs softball will play a doubleheader against Midway starting 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers then took a 2-1 lead in the third. Anna Crowder and Kennedy Majors both earned one out walks. After the second out, Sierra Howard singled home Crowder.
The game was knotted again in the fourth when Sweetwater scored on a single and an error by Meigs that allowed the runner to advance all the way to home.
The Lady Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Madison Hughes doubled and scored on a single by Toryn Lawson.
Meigs then got its bats going in the fifth as the Lady Tigers crossed home plate seven times.
Howard and Fitzgerald led off the inning with free passes and then, after the first out, Hughes also walked. The out was a fielder’s choice by Ella Crowder.
Sweetwater got the second out of the inning and then Meigs started cranking out some runs.
Lawson grounded into a fielder’s choice for that second out and then Ella Crowder scored on a bases loaded walk by McLemore to make it 4-2.
A single by Anna Crowder scored Hughes and Lawson and Meigs led 6-2. After Majors reached on a hit by pitch, Ella Scott singled home McLemore and Anna Crowder to give Meigs an 8-2 lead.
The final runs of the inning came off a single by Howard that drove home Majors and Scott.
Meigs scored a pair of runs to end the game in the sixth on the 10-run rule when Anna Crowder doubled home Jacelyn Stone and Hughes.
Meigs County finished with nine hits and limited Sweetwater to just four. Both teams made some mistakes as Meigs committed three errors and Sweetwater had two.
Anna Crowder led the Lady Tigers offensively, going 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. Hughes and Howard both also had two hits with Hughes scoring four runs. Anna Crowder scored twice.
Fitzgerald pitched all six innings for the Lady Tigers and picked up the win. She gave up two runs on four hits, with only one of those runs being earned. She walked two and struck out two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.