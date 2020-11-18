DECATUR — Meigs County’s boys’ basketball team had a season to forget last year, but the Tigers expect to see improvement this season.
The Tigers went 0-21 last year, including 0-10 in District 5-AA. Things went south even before the season started as starter Cameron Huckabey was injured late in the football season. It got worse from there as Meigs lost by an average of 28 points a game.
Despite the bad memories from last year Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson believes his team can be better this season, but he’s not sure how much better as basketball was shut down this summer because of COVID-19.
“It is hard to say how optimistic I can be because we have not seen these kids play in so long,” Perkinson said. “No summer practice and camps really hurt us because we have not really seen these kids play since last season and we needed some court time to develop some chemistry.”
Perkinson has, of course, been with his players in practice for awhile and likes what he sees so far.
“Our kids have worked really hard this offseason,” Perkinson said. “We have a lot of kids returning this season who have gotten bigger and are a year older and it should really help us. We also have some young kids coming in who we feel could push our older kids and continue to make them better.”
The Tigers lost Jackson Fritts, Dylan Plaster, and Riley Stinnett from last year. They are looking to have 12-15 players on the squad this season.
Meigs has four starters returning but there are numerous players competing for playing time this year. Perkinson said that having that much competition will be a team strength.
Point guard Seth Caldwell, guard Peyton Armour, guard Cole Owens, forward Matthew Boshears, guard Huckabey, guard Ethan Meadows, guard Levi Caldwell, guard Jackson Shaver and guard Alex Schaumburg are all vying for starting roles this year and all could start at some point during the season.
Huckabey, Owens and Shaver play football and the gridiron Tigers are expected to make a long push into the playoffs. They won’t join the basketball team until football season is over.
“It hurts us with our depth,” Perkinson said. “All three have seen varsity minutes so not having their experience hurts.”
Another area of concern is simply not having a lot of wins under their belts. The Tigers, besides being winless last year, were 11-17 in 2018 and 14-15 in 2017.
“We don’t know how to win yet,” Perkinson said.
Meigs’ first goal, Perkinson said, was simply to play. The coronavirus has resumed its rapid spread and some are worried about whether there will be a basketball season.
After that, it’s simply to add as many wins as possible.
“We need to learn to win along the way and try to get to the region tournament,” Perkinson said. “Obviously we want to improve and get better every time we step on the court.”
Members of the varsity and junior varsity teams include Cole Owens, Cameron Huckabey, Seth Caldwell, Ethan Meadows, Christopher Plaster, Easton Meadows, John Ziegler, Alex Schaumburg, Levi Caldwell, Payton Armour, Matthew Boshears, Nathan Ricker, Jackson Shaver, Eli Malone, Dexter Long, Tylan Kraskouskas, Riley Nizegoda, Malachi Clowers, Matthew Kraskouskas, Brady Burnette, Landon Thompson, Harry Jackson, Carl Balaban and Joe Scott.
