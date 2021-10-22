TWU's Cristina Escrig vs. Brenau

Tennessee Wesleyan' Cristina Escrig (9) attempts to keep control of the ball through a Brenau slide tackle attempt in the Lady Bulldogs' 3-0 home win Wednesday. Escrig scored TWU's first goal in the match.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

Tennessee Wesleyan's women defeated visiting Brenau in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play 3-0 on Wednesday at home.

Cristina Escrig, assisted by Marte Stokseth, put the Lady Bulldogs (8-4-1, 5-3-1 AAC) on the board first in the 28th minute. TWU was up 1-0 at halftime, and Rachel Dudley and Krista Eik Hardardottir added to the Lady Bulldogs' lead in the 61st and 69th minutes, respectively.

Wesleyan prevented Brenau from getting off a single shot all game, while finishing with 20 shots overall and 11 on goal. The Lady Bulldogs also attempted two corner kicks.

The Lady Bulldogs have won their last two AAC matches and are curently seventh place in the league standings.

Both TWU soccer teams play Saturday at Columbia International.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.