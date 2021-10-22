Tennessee Wesleyan's women defeated visiting Brenau in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play 3-0 on Wednesday at home.
Cristina Escrig, assisted by Marte Stokseth, put the Lady Bulldogs (8-4-1, 5-3-1 AAC) on the board first in the 28th minute. TWU was up 1-0 at halftime, and Rachel Dudley and Krista Eik Hardardottir added to the Lady Bulldogs' lead in the 61st and 69th minutes, respectively.
Wesleyan prevented Brenau from getting off a single shot all game, while finishing with 20 shots overall and 11 on goal. The Lady Bulldogs also attempted two corner kicks.
The Lady Bulldogs have won their last two AAC matches and are curently seventh place in the league standings.
Both TWU soccer teams play Saturday at Columbia International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.