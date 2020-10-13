DECATUR - Meigs County volleyball is going to the Region 2A finals after defeating Coalfield three sets to one on Monday.
Coalfield took the first set of the region semifinals, but the Lady Tigers won three sets in a row for the victory.
“We got to where our goal was, so now we’ve got to try to win so we can host the substate,” Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them. They scrapped their way back. We dug ourselves a hole, but we scrapped ourselves back.”
Swafford complemented her entire team for the win, but said Jacelyn Stone was a key player Monday.
“She kept us in it,” Swafford said. “She was all over the floor.”
The win not only puts Meigs in the Region 2A finals, but also means the Lady Tigers qualify for the substate.
The Lady Tigers (18-0) will face Van Buren (16-0) in the region finals tonight at 6 p.m. Van Buren defeated Tellico 25-10, 25-16, 25-23 in Monday’s other semifinal.
“They are experienced, they have been here before,” Swafford said. “This time we have them on our home floor. We’ve got a great streak going and I’m going to look to our seniors to help keep that streak going and make Meigs County proud.”
Meigs volleyball has lost only one game at home in three years.
Meigs 3, Coalfield 1
The first set was close, but the Lady Yellow Jackets held a slim lead most of the way as Meigs uncharacteristically committed numerous unforced errors.
“I think we were a little nervous, especially in that first set,” Swafford said. “We knew they had a good defense and we knew they were scrappy, we just had to play our own game and not get into our own heads. We just had to keep going. We had to do our thing and our senior leadership was able to hold it together and win three (sets) in a row.”
Trailing 11-8 a kill by Olivia Miller and a pair of good serves by Sarah Swafford tied the set at 11-11.
Coalfield took over at that point and, while Meigs kept it close, the Lady Tigers could never retake the lead in a 25-18 first set loss.
The second set also started off tightly contested with Ella Scott and Miller each having several blocks and kills. Up 15-13, Miller came up with a pair of kills to put Meigs ahead 17-13. Ella Crowder and Scott each later recorded kills to put Meigs up 21-16.
Later a kill by Stone and an unreturnable serve by Stone closed out the set as Meigs won 25-20 and tied the match at one set apiece.
With the first team to win three sets winning the match, the third set was a big one and Meigs rolled.
Swafford got the Lady Tigers off to a good start with good serves and Meigs led 7-2 early. Then a pair of kills by Ella Crowder put Meigs up 9-2.
Later, a block by Scott and then two kills by Scott, a kill by Ansley Wade and another kill by Scott put Meigs ahead 17-5.
Meigs later was up 22-6 behind several good serves by Stone and the Lady Tigers went on to take the third set 25-10.
The fourth set started off close with Wade earning a pair of points on serves along with a good serve by Miller.
Two more good serves by Anna Crowder put Meigs up 9-7 and later two kills by Ella Crowder and a block by Scott put Meigs ahead 13-9.
Coalfield continued to battle back and the lady Tigers led only 18-16 with Swafford earning a point on a serve and Anna Crowder recording a kill.
A kill by Wade made it 21-18 and later Miller got the final point of the set to give Meigs the 25-20 set win and match victory.
Swafford said she is proud of her team not panicking after dropping the first set. Psychology can play an important role - both positively and negatively - in sports.
“Volleyball is no different, especially when you get into tournament time,” Swafford said. “The seniors we have got, five senior starters and six seniors playing, that maturity and experience showed up.”
