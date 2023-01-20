McMinn County's basketball teams used their home court to get the regular-season sweeps against the Ooltewah Owls on Friday.
The Cherokees picked up another District 5-4A victory in the process as they handed the Owls a 84-30 loss.
"It's a district game, so we talked about taking care of business, and we took care of business right there," said McMinn head coach Randy Casey. "It's another district win for us, and we still control our destiny, and that's what we talk about all the time."
Ten McMinn players scored in the game and Caden Hester led all scorers with 17. The Cherokees (14-7, 7-1 District 5-4A) scored 74 points through three quarters while holding the Owls to 28. The starters didn't play in the final period.
"We turned the ball over a little to much for my liking in the first half, but i thought our guys played really hard and everybody shared the ball as usual. I love my team," Casey said.
LADY CHEROKEES 54, LADY OWLS 47: The McMinn girls had lost three games in row coming into Friday's matchup versus the Lady Owls. They found themselves in a close game in the first half as both teams traded baskets in the first quarter. The score was tied at 12 going into the second frame.
The Lady Cherokees (13-10, 5-3) created a little separation in the second period as they crept in front by two points to end the first half. Neveah Hjulberg lead the Lady Tribe in scoring in the first half with 12 points and five rebounds.
A third-quarter run saw The Lady Owls take the lead 27-26 with 4:34. The Lady Cherokees wrestled the lead back 31-30 after Brooklyn Stinnett hit a 3-pointer with two minutes left in the quarter. Reagan Goforth drained another three and the Lady Cherokees go on a 6-0 run leading 37-31. The Lady Owls answered with a three of their own but couldn't stop the Lady Cherokees from taking a 39-33 lead into the fourth.
Another early 4-0 run from the Lady Owls to start the fourth cut the lead to 39-38. Katie Elliott drove hard to the basket getting the foul call and made both free throws putting the Lady Cherokees in front 41-38. The Lady Owls tied the game at 42-42 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Hjulberg drove hard to gett the foul and made one of two free throws to put McMinn ahead, then made another basket to stretch the Lady Tribe's lead to 45-42.
"We had people that were supposed to step up stepped up," said Lady Cherokees head coach David Tucker. "Our inside people Jaz (Moses) and Neveah kept us in it."
The Lady Owls made another three, tying the game 45-45, but Stinnett answered with another trey to put the Lady Cherokees ahead 48-45, and McMinn iced the game with free throws.
"We found a way to win," Tucker said. "This game is not easy. Everybody thinks you can just walk out there and play. No, you can't. A win's a win and we will take it."
