The heat is on this summer and coaches, administrators and the TSSAA are taking notice.
While the summer has always been a time of the blazing sun beating down on players, this summer has been especially brutal.
“We’ve had several weeks where we’ve had the heat index at 110,” Meigs County Athletic Director Bryan Sayne said. “We’ve often had a few days like that, but not like this.”
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) published a study in 2010 that stated heat illness is the leading cause of death and disability among high school athletes, per the TSSAA. According to the CDC, there are more than 9,000 heat illnesses among high school athletes annually.
Recently, former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber died and, according to the Associated Press, the cause of death was heat stroke. It was stated in the autopsy report that he was known for working out in hot conditions and he had his apartment set for 91 degrees.
The TSSAA mandates that players must stop practicing when the heat index reaches 104 or higher.
Football players used to be expected to practice for hours in the heat and drinking water was considered a weakness. That is not the case today as water must be provided at practice, as mandated by the TSSAA. Football players used to be expected to practice for hours in the heat and drinking water was considered a weakness. That is not the case today as water must be provided at practice, as mandated by the TSSAA.
McMinn Central goes even further. The Chargers’ football team, like most high school teams, have pre-season practice in the morning to avoid the heat of the day. But when school starts that is no longer an option and the only time to practice is after school.
“When we get into August and back to school, we will give each player a jug of water that they will take to class and everywhere they go,” Central Coach Matt Moody said. “It’s kind of neat that the teachers have taken to making sure our players have their water with them. We take every precaution we can.”
The idea is for the players to hydrate themselves before practice as water during practice is not alway enough.
“The heat is a dangerous thing,” Moody said. “It can hit you quick.”
Moody found that out the hard way once when he was at Bradley Central. The coaches wore sweaters to practice once so the players could see them, hoping to show them practicing in the heat wasn’t that big a deal.
“It didn’t take long for me to start feeling lightheaded and I had to sit down,” Moody said.
Sayne said the TSSAA for a long time has emphasized taking precautions for the heat. This year all coaches, regardless of whether they coach primarily outdoor or indoor sports, have to take a course dealing with heat and how to tell if a player is experiencing heat exhaustion or a heat stroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.