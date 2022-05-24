Bobby Rikard fondly recalls all the times as a little kid he tagged along to class with his father, current McMinn County head soccer coach Duane Rikard, when he was still working toward his degree at Tennessee Wesleyan.
The hometown university had been a part of Bobby his whole life, and the senior decided it should remain so for a few more years. The defensive captain of the Cherokees’ soccer team signed to continue his education and soccer career with TWU, where he will follow in his father’s footsteps, during a ceremony May 6 at McMinn County High School.
“I just think it’s really cool to go there. My dad went there later, so I was 4 or 5 when he was going,” Bobby said. “So I remember going to classes with him on my days off and experiencing it as a little kid, so it was pretty cool. And since I grew up like a block away from campus, it’s just really been part of my life. I’m glad to continue my soccer there.”
While Duane is a proud alumnus of Wesleyan, he wanted his son to make any college decision on his own. That Bobby chose TWU in the end was a proud moment in the Rikard family.
“It’s really special because of my connection with Tennessee Wesleyan,” Duane said. “I’ve never pushed him to pursue soccer at Wesleyan. It’s always been his drive to play. And it’s a proud moment to have him go to my school and represent us, his family, at my school.”
Bobby also intends to follow in his dad’s footsteps beyond college, aiming to become a soccer coach himself some day. And one of the men he consulted for advice there is former TWU and current Carson-Newman head coach Stephen Lyons, who was Duane’s coach during his playing days.
And after talking with Lyons, Bobby figured majoring in business is the way to go toward his goal.
“He said if you want to go into serious coaching, you need to get into business and sports management,” Bobby said. “And so I decided to follow his guidance on that.”
Bobby emerged as a captain for the Cherokees this season, which finished with an 11-5-2 record and advancement to the District 5-AAA tournament semifinals. He was the leader of a defensive backfield that surrendered just 22 goals this season, a massive improvement from the 40 it conceded the previous year.
As it turns out, Bobby trying out another sport, kicking footballs in the fall, helped him get ready for his breakout senior season on the soccer pitch.
“Through playing football, it really gave me that needed break and a different atmosphere so I could gain a better attitude, because I’ll admit my attitude kinda slumped,” Bobby said. “But playing football really made rebuild that joy from first playing soccer. And so from that I started working out more and really focusing more on becoming the best I could, and with that it really gave me the ability to go out and get that scholarship.”
Duane knew his son had some catching up to do after his sophomore season was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also noted Bobby’s time on the football Tribe’s kicking staff helped him get there.
“This year has really been the first year he has had an impact from a varsity standpoint,” Duane said. “Last year, because of COVID, he and the rest of the team was very inexperienced. He really utilized last year and grew as a person. We owe some gratitude to (football) Coach (Bo) Cagle and the football program. Him going and kicking footballs, he got bigger and stronger, and then he took the things he learned from football and applied those to soccer. He has become a very physical presence in the center, and he has become a vocal leader and has led through his actions on the field and his work ethic.”
Bobby is likely to begin his time with the Bulldogs in their developmental program, which Duane believes will be a great opportunity for him.
“Going in to college, the great thing about Wesleyan is they have a developmental program,” Duane said. “And he’ll be able to go in right away and have high-intensity training, high-level training. And then as he applies himself to it and commits himself to it, he’ll have an opportunity to work himself into a varsity role. And if he doesn’t develop, he’ll enjoy the experience of being a part of being an extracurricular activity in college.”
Bobby got a glimpse of what it would take for him to earn a spot on varsity when he attended the Bulldogs’ alumni game shortly before his signing.
“I realized that the shape those guys are in and that opened clearly to me that if I want to get some playing time other than developmental, I’m going to focus on getting in shape and working on the fundamental and technical part of it,” Bobby said.
