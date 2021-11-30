ENGLEWOOD — If McMinn Central was throwing downfield this year, there was a pretty good chance the target was Darius Carden and that he was coming down with the ball.
And after a season in which the 6’3” senior recorded 67 catches for 708 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Chargers, Carden received the Wide Receiver of the Year accolade in Region 3-3A.
Carden had caught what was ultimately the winning touchdown in Central’s lone region win this season over Brainerd.
“For him, very, very deserving, I think,” said Central head coach Matt Moody. “He really busted his tail and worked really, really hard all season and spent a lot of extra time working at that position and really learning all he could. So I’m super-proud of Darius to see some reward for all the work he put in and the season that he had.”
Four more Chargers received All-Region recognition in the list of awards released this past week: Quarterback/safety Novice Cox, safety Bay Harbison, defensive lineman Landon Watkins and wide receiver McCain Baker, with Baker also receiving the team’s academic award.
“They all worked hard, and it was good to see them reap some rewards for what they did this season,” Moody said.
Region superlatives and All-Region honorees were voted on by the region’s football coaches.
While Carden graduates this year, Cox, Harbison, Watkins and Baker are all back next season, leaving the Chargers with a core to build on as they seek to improve on this year’s records of 2-8 overall and 1-4 in region play.
Loudon’s Keaton Harig was named the overall region Most Valuable Player, with teammates Kaden Dockins as the Offensive MVP, Josh Gonzalez as Tight End/Fullback of the Year, Semy Turner as Corner of the Year and Kwynton Chenault Defensive End of the Year.
Kingston, who finished region runner-up to Loudon, had Kain Collins as Quarterback of the Year, Carson Donathan as Running Back of the Year, Cam Bassler as Offensive Lineman of the Year and Mason Hatfield as Interior Lineman of the Year.
Signal Mountain had Aiden Atkins as Linebacker of the Year, Logan Farr as Safety of the Year and Pete Sesterhenn as Kicker of the Year.
Sweetwater’s Brayden Westfield was named Newcomer of the Year.
Despite a last-place region finish, Brainerd got the Defensive MVP in Xavier Woods and the Special Teams MVP in Jaylen Dupree.
