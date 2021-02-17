ALCOA – As much as the Chargerettes had struggled for the middle two quarters, they still battled to within one possession of tying or taking the lead three times in the fourth quarter.
It was enough to make coach Johnny Morgan wonder why McMinn Central couldn’t play with the same intensity and cohesion all game – or all season for that matter.
But in the end, the Chargerettes’ rally attempt Tuesday at Alcoa High School fell short as they made only one of their last eight field goal attempts and had some calls go against them in the last two minutes, and they took a 50-44 loss to end the regular season.
“Just like I told them, if they play all the time like they do sometimes, and as a coach, you’re even madder about that,” Morgan said. “I can deal with bad, but I can’t deal with sorry. And we get out there and hoof around and get nothing done. And then all of a sudden, we decide that we’re going to play and give them problems, and we go attack and we’re scoring then. And every once in a while somebody will let up and not do anything.
“I told them we’ve played 27 games and it’s the same old tune. That we play just sometimes, and then you’ve got some that play really good one game and then the next game they get nothing done. And the sad thing is that they think they are playing hard. That’s the thing I can’t get them convinced of.”
Central (20-7) entered the fourth quarter down 35-28, but Molly Masingale battled for an offensive rebound and the putback for a three-point play, and then made two free throws and a 17-foot jumper to score seven points of an 8-2 run that closed the Chargerettes to within 37-36.
But Karli Haworth drained a 3-pointer to give Alcoa (15-9) some cushion back. Kellan Baker answered by making both free throws of a 1-and-1 to get Central back within one possession, but Brenna Ridge again struck from downtown, pushing the Lady Tornadoes’ lead to 43-38 and making the Chargerettes chase once more.
“It’s encouraging that they kept fighting, but we get it down to a one-point game and then the 3-point shooter out there — and we talked about that — the 3-point shooter, the closest person to her was standing under the goal down here,” Morgan said. “So I just don’t know if this team can learn. I just don’t. It’s a struggle. But like I say, if they play all the time like they do some of the time, they’re pretty good.”
Another Masingale putback again closed Central within one possession, down 43-41, but Alcoa again had an answer with a transition layup.
The Chargerettes then struggled to make another shot, but Maddox Mayfield’s driving layup with 29.3 seconds left still cut Central’s deficit to 48-44.
Masingale went for the steal after Alcoa’s inbounds play but got whistled for the foul, and the Chargerettes ran out of chances.
Central had built a 15-8 lead early in the second quarter, but the Lady Tornadoes responded with an 8-0 run to jump ahead 16-15. The teams exchanged leads four times, but Alcoa ended the half on a 9-3 spurt as the Chargerettes committed two turnovers and missed five of their last six field goal attempts.
The Chargerettes trailed 29-22 at halftime, and a third quarter in which both teams struggled to make shots ended in the same seven-point margin, 35-28 in favor of the Lady Tornadoes.
Masingale was Central’s lone double-digit scorer with 15 points. Baker scored seven points, Kara Crabtree seven and Maddox Mayfield six.
Alcoa was missing Kenzie Wilburn, but Baylee Stewart led the Lady Tornadoes with 14 points and Haworth added 10. Five different Lady Tornadoes combined to make eight 3-pointers.
Central now turns its attention to the District 5-AA tournament.
The Chargerettes play their semifinal game at home 6 p.m. Thursday against Polk County, which snuffed out Loudon 64-32 on Tuesday in the first-round game.
Central is already assured of a region tournament berth, win or lose Thursday, but a win would advance it to the district championship round and guarantee a home game to start region play.
But Morgan isn’t taking a win Thursday as a given.
“If we play like this against Polk County, Polk County can come up here and whip our butts,” Morgan said. “It’s like they’re not motivated for some reason. I can’t figure them out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.