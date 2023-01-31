Englewood girls advance in sectional From staff reports Jan 31, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Englewood Elementary girls' basketball team advanced in the TMSAA Section 2-A tournament with a 47-10 second-round win over Oneida Middle on Monday at Harriman High School.The Lady Rams avenged last year's season-ending loss to Oneida with the victory. Englewood will play Midway Middle in its semifinal game 4:30 p.m. Thursday back at Harriman High School. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Brady Mullins drains 10 threes as Cherokees rout Howard; Lady Tribe romps Police reports for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 Police reports for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 Local man indicted for facilitation of murder Two lives claimed in recent McMinn County wrecks Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
