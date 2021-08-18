DECATUR — Meigs County opens the 2021 football season against an old rival as the Tigers travel to Sweetwater on Friday.
Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Sweetwater High School. As it is the first game of the season, Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said he doesn’t have a lot of information about the Wildcats.
“We got just got a glimpse of them at the jamboree,” Fitzgerald said. “We don’t know a lot about them, with this being the season opener. We have heard they are still deciding between two quarterbacks, a junior and a freshman. We will just have to go out and play and adjust to how they play.”
One of junior Landen Boyd and freshman Wyatt McClure will take the first snaps of the season for the Wildcats, but both could possibly see action as Sweetwater Coach Mike Martin has used a two-quarterback system before.
Fitzgerald has known Martin for about 20 years.
“His teams are always well-coached, tough and hard-nosed,” Fitzgerald said of Martin.
Sweetwater lost a lot off last year’s team, including five all-county players, and face what could be a rebuilding year.
Sweetwater does return Jovan Johnkins, a strong interior lineman, along with some players at running back, receivers and the secondary.
Tres Stone is also a name to keep an eye on for Sweetwater’s defense.
But Fitzgerald is more concerned about his own team than how good the other team is, especially in the season opener.
“We have to get ourselves ready. No matter who the opponent is we have to make sure we are ready to play,” he said. “We’ve got some young players and I’m anxious to see how they respond under the lights. But I feel good about where we are coming out of camp.”
Sweetwater will be underdogs, but Martin-led teams have been known to pull off a few upsets. The Tigers are hoping to not be on that upset list after Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.