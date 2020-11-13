McMinn girls' soccer awards
McMinn County presented awards during the Lady Cherokees’ team banquet on Tuesday at The Barn at Faith Farms. From left: Allie Sewell, Allison Hansford, Anna Brown, Sydnee Duncan, Addie Smith, Kendall Heath, Bella Hooper, Abbie Huddleston, Bella Coleman, Grace McDonald, Jozlin Small and Kennedy Armstrong. Not pictured: Kylie Harris and Kayleigh Ridley.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

2020 was a highly successful year for McMinn County girls’ soccer. It has also been a highly unusual year all over the world.

Both of those distinctions came into play as the Lady Cherokees held their team banquet Tuesday at The Barn at Faith Farms.

It was a year to celebrate for the Lady Tribe, whose season ended in the TSSAA state tournament for the second time in the program’s history.

However, head coach Jordan Jacob and assistant coach Madison Jacob were unable to celebrate in person with their team, confined to home due to COVID-19 protocol and having to video conference with the team gathered at the banquet.

A couple of players were also confined to home due to protocol and had to video conference into the banquet.

“Well, I don’t know if you expected this banquet to go any differently than me, but I think this seems pretty appropriate,” Jordan Jacob said over the video conference. “But seriously, I wish Madison and I could be there tonight, but COVID had other plans for us.”

Along the way to Murfreesboro, McMinn compiled a 14-4-1 record and won its third straight District 5-AAA championship and second consecutive Region 3-AAA title. The Lady Cherokees graduate seven seniors, and eight players with starting experience will return next season.

“What a heck of a year we had this year,” Jacob said. “And the run that we had and everything else. We had so many problems that could have arose that could have just derailed our season, but we didn’t let any of that happen in terms of how school went and how the season went. So I’m just proud of everyone for that. Great job to everyone.”

Assistant coach Duane Rikard was present to hand out the team awards. The team’s awards were as follows:

Academic Awards (all with 4.0 GPAs): Allie Sewell, Kayleigh Ridley, Kylie Harris (sophomores); Anna Brown, Kendall Heath (juniors); Sydnee Duncan, Grace McDonald, Bella Coleman, Abbie Huddleston (seniors).

Freshman of the Year: Bella Hooper.

Defensive Player of the Year: Jozlin Small.

Midfield Player of the Year: Sydnee Duncan.

Offensive Player of the Year: Addie Smith.

Most Valuable Player: Allison Hansford.

Cherokee Award: Kennedy Armstrong.

ALL-REGION ANNOUNCED: Several Lady Cherokees garnered Region 3-AAA honors in wake of their region championship, which were also announced at the banquet.

Jozlin Small was named All-Region Second Team, and Sydnee Duncan and Addie Smith All-Region First Team.

Allison Hansford was named the Region 3-AAA Most Valuable Player.

