2020 was a highly successful year for McMinn County girls’ soccer. It has also been a highly unusual year all over the world.
Both of those distinctions came into play as the Lady Cherokees held their team banquet Tuesday at The Barn at Faith Farms.
It was a year to celebrate for the Lady Tribe, whose season ended in the TSSAA state tournament for the second time in the program’s history.
However, head coach Jordan Jacob and assistant coach Madison Jacob were unable to celebrate in person with their team, confined to home due to COVID-19 protocol and having to video conference with the team gathered at the banquet.
A couple of players were also confined to home due to protocol and had to video conference into the banquet.
“Well, I don’t know if you expected this banquet to go any differently than me, but I think this seems pretty appropriate,” Jordan Jacob said over the video conference. “But seriously, I wish Madison and I could be there tonight, but COVID had other plans for us.”
Along the way to Murfreesboro, McMinn compiled a 14-4-1 record and won its third straight District 5-AAA championship and second consecutive Region 3-AAA title. The Lady Cherokees graduate seven seniors, and eight players with starting experience will return next season.
“What a heck of a year we had this year,” Jacob said. “And the run that we had and everything else. We had so many problems that could have arose that could have just derailed our season, but we didn’t let any of that happen in terms of how school went and how the season went. So I’m just proud of everyone for that. Great job to everyone.”
Assistant coach Duane Rikard was present to hand out the team awards. The team’s awards were as follows:
Jozlin Small was named All-Region Second Team, and Sydnee Duncan and Addie Smith All-Region First Team.
Allison Hansford was named the Region 3-AAA Most Valuable Player.
