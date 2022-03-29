CLEVELAND — McMinn County finished on just enough of its chances to bounce back with two wins to close out the Cleveland Classic.
The Cherokees had fallen to East Ridge on Thursday to begin the three-day round robin tournament, but they recovered to outlast Notre Dame for a 2-1 victory on Friday, then finished off the weekend with a 3-0 win over Loudon on Saturday at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex.
“We’re playing really well together, playing unselfish,” said McMinn coach Duane Rikard. “We’re still struggling a little bit with our opportunities to finish. I would like to see us capitalize on more of those. But as a team, we’re really working well as a unit, and that’s getting us good opportunities and keeping us out of some bad situations, as well.”
McMinn (4-1-1) controlled possession for much of the first half Saturday against Loudon, and Brady Ervin sent in the Tribe’s first goal from 10 yards straight away after a throw-in in the 11th minute.
The Redskins started winning more of their share of possession with about 10 minutes left in the first half, putting three shots on goal. But McMinn goalkeeper Noah Graybeal picked up the save on all three of those as part of his clean-sheet performance.
“When you score early and you get some goals, it allows you to dictate the pace of the game,” Rikard said. “And once we were able to get a goal, we were able to force them to have to chase a little more. And our guys are in good condition right now, having played this many minutes. And especially our back line, we’ve only subbed our back line out a couple of times the entire time.”
And Raymond Reyes made the defensive effort pay off with his goal with 1:12 left before halftime, taking a Zaamel Mercer pass to the middle of the 18-yard box and slotting past the goalie.
McMinn led 2-0 at halftime, and Ubaldo Hernandez cleaned up on Micah Underdown’s corner kick for the Tribe’s third goal with 19:11 left.
The Cherokees finished with a 17-12 overall shot advantage, 11-5 on goal. McMinn also kicked six corners to none for Loudon.
McMinn begins District 5-AAA play 7 p.m. Tuesday at district newcomer Rhea County, which is coming off last year’s championship in a former district that included Cookeville.
CHEROKEES 2, NOTRE DAME 1 – Friday: McMinn led the Fighting Irish 1-0 at halftime, with Bobby Rikard tapping in the Cherokees’ first goal off a corner kick.
Notre Dame scored its goal in the second half after the keeper slipped, but Spencer Sullins drilled a shot to the corner of the goal after a Mercer pass to ensure the winning result for McMinn.
The Cherokees out-shot Notre Dame 8-5 on goal and had an 11-5 advantage on corner kicks.
