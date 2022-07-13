Etowah's Ryan Triplett shot a 47 the East Tennessee Open on Tuesday. It's the first time the Speical Olympics golfer has played in level 4, which means he plays without a partner. Triplett, who has already qualified for the state tournament, will compete in the Middle Tennessee Regional in August.
SEVIERVILLE - Etowah Special Olympics golfer Ryan Triplett has moved up a level, but the result was the same.
Triplett won the 2022 East Tennessee Open in Sevierville on Tuesday, his first tournament at level 4 after many years at level 3. He fired a 47 while the second place finisher shot a 49 and third place finished with a 60.
“It was a fun day,” Triplett said.
The difference in the two levels is that while level 3 was an alternate shot with a partner over 18 holes, in level 4 Triplett plays only nine holes, but plays by himself - though his partner, M.E. Davis, can help line him up and suggest clubs or shot types.
“It was sort of weird playing by myself and it took me a couple of holes to get used to it,” Triplett said. “But it’s a new experience and a new challenge.”
Of course, now that it’s just him, he has to get himself out of trouble.
“There was a hole where you had two trees and you had to either go between them or over them,” Triplett said. “M.E. asked ‘You feeling froggy?’ and I said yeah. He said go for it and I shot it over the tree just to the right, but it made a bad bounce and went out of bounds and I had to take a relief drop. My short game saved me and I got a double bogie.”
But it also means when he does something good, it’s all because of him.
“I almost got a birdie, but it was just short,” Triplett recounted. “M.E. says to go up there and knock it in for a par. I was like ‘Yes, I got a par.’ I got a par all by myself.”
Triplett’s next tournament will be the Middle Tennessee Regional in Murfreesboro in August.
