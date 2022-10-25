Payton Armour signs with LMU

Meigs County’s Payton Armour (seated center) signs his letter of intent to continue his education and baseball career at Lincoln Memorial University during a ceremony Tuesday in the Meigs County High School library. Seated front, from left: Cali Armour, sister; Tisha Armour, mother; and Brandon Armour, father. Standing, from left: Meigs head coach Tyler Roberts; Adam Armour, uncle; Charles Armour, grandfather; Ashley Colbaugh, aunt; Tabitha Corbitt, aunt; Tinslee Colbaugh, cousin; Danny Davis, grandfather; Kimmy Cornell, aunt; Addi Armour, cousin; Bleu Armour, cousin; Julie Pike, grandmother; Gary Pike, grandfather; and Meigs assistant coach Walker Malone.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

