DECATUR – Payton Armour recalled getting a bit nervous about his college recruitment process not too long ago.
Meigs County’s ace pitcher was seeing several of his friends announcing their commitments, while he had not yet had any offers in hand.
“Recruitment was pretty stressful for me just because I had a lot of buddies who committed before me,” Armour said in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “So I was kind of stressed that I wasn’t ever going to get my offer or whatever.”
But Armour’s recruitment picked up not too long after, first with Roane State and Cleveland State community colleges reaching out. And then came an offer from Lincoln Memorial University and its NCAA Division II baseball program, and after visiting the campus in Harrogate and the Railsplitters’ coaching staff, Armour knew where he was going to continue his education and baseball career.
The Tigers’ senior committed to LMU back in September and then followed through with his signature on a letter of intent during a ceremony Tuesday in the Meigs County High School library.
“They showed up out of nowhere, showed a lot of interest, and I went up there on a visit and I really liked the campus and coaches, and I thought it would be the best fit for me,” Armour said.
The Railsplitters’ facilities were what really impressed Armour during his visit there.
“They’re a really good D2 school, but their facilities are top-notch D1,” Armour said. “I feel like I can develop my skills the best there and I have the best shot of making it to the next level there.”
With his signing, Armour was the first baseball player from Meigs to ink a college scholarship since current Tigers assistant coach Walker Malone signed in 2016.
“It’s been several years since we’ve had a player go just for baseball, and that’s a big deal,” said Tigers head coach Tyler Roberts. “And he’s going to be successful, I really do believe that. I don’t know the role LMU will have him, whether that be a reliever or a starter, but I know that he has the ability to adapt to the game and be successful at whatever they ask him to do. I know his parents are extremely happy and extremely proud of him because he’s the hardest worker we’ve got.”
Armour is coming off a junior season in which he was selected to the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) All-State Team in Class AA. On the mound, Armour compiled an 8-1 record with 77 strikeouts and a 2.1 earned run average.
“Payton has been on the radar of a lot of coaches in our area on the mound as a pitcher the past couple of seasons,” Roberts said. “Especially in the offseason with his travel ball, he’s really excelled.
“He’s just a great young man. A great pitcher, a great work ethic, and he deserves every good thing that happens to him and I’m very proud of him.”
Roberts knew Armour would be special on the mound since he was a freshman. The remaining question was how Armour would develop as a batter.
In his 2022 season, Armour recorded a .430 batting average and .605 slugging percentage, tallying 37 hits and scoring 38 runs.
“When he came in as a freshman, I saw a lot of potential early on, especially with just his natural ability to get a good read off the bat as a defensive fielder,” Roberts said. “And pitching, he innately had a very solid curve ball even as a freshman. I was just a little bit worried about his development at the plate, and he’s really hit the weight room the past four years and really worked hard to develop his strength, and he’s gotten stronger as a result. His natural ability along with the work ethic has really taken off.”
Armour reflected on how far he has come as a baseball player since his first year with the Tigers.
“I came into high school about 5’6”, 120 pounds, and now I’m 6’3”, 185 pounds,” Armour said. “I feel like I’ve developed my body a lot in the weight room. And with my travel ball organization, the Tennessee Nationals, they’ve helped me a lot. And Coach Tyler. I feel like I’ve developed a lot.”
Based on what the Railsplitters’ coaches told him, Armour will enter his freshman year at LMU with a chance to compete for a role as a starting pitcher in intersquad action – which is a goal of his.
“I’d go four to five innings and if my stamina kept up, then I’d be a starter,” Armour said. “But if my stuff wore down after the first or second inning, then I’d be a reliever. So it’s really just up to me.”
But before he gets to Harrogate, Armour has some unfinished business with the Tigers, who are aiming to improve on last year’s 16-11 record and fourth-place District 3-2A tournament finish and make a run into the region tournament and beyond.
“Team-wise, I’d like to make it as far as I can,” Armour said. “So I’d like to make it to the state championship. Personally, I’d like to either be the MVP of the league or be the Pitcher of the Year, either one would work for me.”
