The Tennessee Wesleyan men greeted their first home crowd of the basketball season with a thrilling win over their fierce nearby rival.
Ty Patterson led four double-digit scorers for the Bulldogs with 25 points and seven rebounds, including six 3-pointers, and TWU outlasted Bryan College 95-89 in overtime Saturday at James L. Robb Gymnasium to begin Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
Bryant Bernard and Jonathan Webb scored 18 points each, with Bernard also pulling seven rebounds to tie for the team high with Patterson, and Billy Balogun added 12 points. TWU shot 56.3% from the floor and out-rebounded the Lions 39-33.
The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0 AAC) built a 29-16 lead midway through the first half, but Bryan heated up with six first-half threes to surge ahead 44-42 at halftime.
The Lions built their largest lead, 55-47, less than four minutes into the second half, but Patterson made three of his triples during a 17-6 run that put TWU back ahead 64-61 with 11:54 left.
Neither team led by more than five points the rest of regulation. Wesleyan was ahead 78-73 with 1:42 left, but Bryan sent the game to overtime with a tying three with 15 seconds remaining.
But Webb took over in the extra period for TWU with a dunk for a three-point play, then two 3-pointers that left the Bulldogs head 91-86 with 45 seconds left. Bernard was perfect on his last four free throw attempts to seal the win.
Both TWU basketball teams are back in action Tuesday at James L. Robb Gymnasium, with the women’s squad playing its first home game of the season 5:30 p.m. against AAC opponent Montreat. The men’s game versus Montreat follows at 7:30 p.m.
