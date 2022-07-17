Thanks for the memories

It’s the longest I’ve ever spent in one place, over 20 years, but my long stay in Athens is coming to an end.
I have taken a sports reporting job in Cartersville, Ga. and will be moving down there toward the end of this month. This is my last week at The Daily Post-Athenian.
I’m excited about the new opportunity, but also a little sad at leaving a place I’ve called home for the last 20-plus years.
I’ve met a lot of coaches and players that have turned into friends. There have been a lot of co-workers at the Daily Post-Athenian that are more than just co-workers now.
Three of those, unfortunately, are no longer with us - former sports editor Jack Slayton, former managing editor Richard Edwards and former editor Doug Headrick. They were all characters, Slayton and Headrick in particular, but all taught me a lot and I still miss them.
I remember when Richard got sick enough that he could no longer drive, I took him to Murfreesboro for the McMinn County versus Riverdale girls basketball postseason game. On the way back, going up and over Monteagle Mountain, we ran into really, really thick fog. We couldn’t see 10 feet ahead of us.
My only thought was I can’t crash because if something happened to Richard I couldn’t show my face again.
Outside the office, I’ve met a lot of coaches, players, parents, grandparents and fans in Meigs County, McMinn Central and McMinn County high schools that have become great friends. There are too many to list, and I’d be worried about leaving one out, but I cherish the friendships I made with all of them and thank them for making my job easier.
There have been a lot of memories over the past 20 years. My first Meigs baseball game was at Chattanooga Central, the McMinn Central versus Meigs basketball games, watching the Meigs softball team win three state titles and the Tigers’ football team going to the state title game twice.
There was watching McMinn Central winning the girls’ state championship and individual performances by Central and McMinn athletes at the state track meet.
There were a lot of memorable players, coaches and games from all three schools. I do have to give a special shoutout to Meigs County, however, as the Tigers were the team I covered the most before Richard and Jack departed, so I’ve dealt with Meigs the most.
It’s incredible that a school that size can have success in just about every sport, but that’s because there are so many great coaches and simply great people in Decatur.
I have fond memories of all three schools, however. Of course, some of those memories weren’t necessarily the good kind, such as getting hit by a baseball thrown into the dugout, getting run over in basketball and, of course, getting hit in the head on a line drive foul ball during a Meigs County softball game. And there was the time that Meigs County softball coach Jeff Davis accidentally broke my camera - at least I think it was an accident.
I’ve gotten to travel all of the state of Tennessee in the last 20-plus years, from the local area to Chattanooga, to upper northeast Tennessee to Murfreesboro and all the way to Memphis (Go Elvis!). I’ve been able to watch a lot of great athletes, including many who have gone on to play in college.
But whether they were all-state players or never started in high school, it’s the “hey, Scotty” and interacting with the players that turned average days into good days.
While high school sports is the priority, I tried to give coverage to other sports such as youth baseball, swimming and the soap box derby as well as hunting and fishing. The so-called “minor” sports are still important to a lot of athletes and coaches.
I have enjoyed it all - well, except maybe trying to keep football statistics in the rain. OK, that is not fun.
But the good memories far outweigh the not-so-good ones and I will always think fondly of Athens, Decatur, Etowah and Englewood. This area will always be my home away from home.
I wish the best for everyone.
