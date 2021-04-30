KINGSPORT — Tennessee Wesleyan’s seventh-inning rally fell short, and the Lady Bulldogs’ softball season ended in a 5-4 loss to No. 2 seed Truett-McConnell in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament on Thursday.
Fifth-seeded TWU (22-15) scored the game’s first run in the top of the fifth inning, but Truett responded with two in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth to lead 5-1. The Lady Bulldogs scored three runs in the seventh, but it was not enough.
Callie King, Haley Hinshaw, Emily Mikkola and Malyssa Jeter each had one RBI in Thursday’s elimination game.
Wesleyan had begun the tournament with a 2-0 loss to No. 4 seed Point on Tuesday, but then staved off elimination Wednesday with a 1-0 win over top seed Milligan. In Wednesday’s game, Destiny Painter batted in the lone run for the No. 5-seeded Lady Bulldogs, scoring Jeter in the second inning. Cheyenne Strong recorded four strikeouts in that win.
