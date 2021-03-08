WILMORE, Kentucky — The Tennessee Wesleyan softball team swept non-conference opponent Asbury University on the road Friday with wins of 8-1 and 10-4.
Cheyenne Strong struck out 10 batters in the first game, and Emily Mikkola led with three RBIs and Destiny Painter two. Baylie Davis got six strikeouts in the Game 2 win, and former McMinn Central standout Abbi Carter hit 2-4 with a team-leading three RBIs in the second game.
The Lady Bulldogs (3-3) play again 5 p.m. Tuesday in a doubleheader at AAC rival Bryan College.
