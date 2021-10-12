The Tennessee Wesleyan soccer teams split results Saturday at Truett-McConnell in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play. The Wesleyan men won 2-0, while the women took a 2-1 loss.
Harry Baggaley scored both goals for the Bulldogs (7-5-1, 6-2 AAC), one in each half. Baggaley's first goal was unassisted in the 30th minute, and his second in the 70th minute was assisted by Joe Mellars and Kyle Wynne. TWU out-shot Truett 27-11 overall and 9-4 on goal and also kicked 14 corners to Truett's three.
The women's game was scoreless at halftime, but Truett scored goals in the 46th and 57th minutes. Krista Eik Hardardottir, assisted by Marte Stokseth, put the Lady Bulldogs (6-4-1, 3-3-1) on the board in the 69th minute, but TWU could not complete the rally. Truett out-shot Wesleyan 19-7 overall and 6-4 on goal and also attempted five corner kicks to the Lady Bulldogs' three.
Both soccer teams are back on the road in league play Wednesday at Kentucky Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.