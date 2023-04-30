McMinn County is surging into the postseason after taking down two perennial Chattanooga private school powerhouses over the weekend.
The Cherokees began the weekend by rallying to a 6-4 win over McCallie on Saturday at McMinn County High School. The action then moved to Tennessee Wesleyan University’s Athens Insurance Stadium for a rare Sunday of high school baseball, with the Tribe outlasting Baylor for a 6-5 victory.
Along with a run-rule win earlier in the week over Boyd-Buchanan, that extended the current winning streak to three for McMinn (18-5) – all against private schools from Chattanooga.
“Any time that you can get quality opponents, you get some good live reps right before the tournament,” said Cherokees head coach Matt Ray. “And both of those schools that we played this weekend are just historically and are (right now) very good baseball teams. So a little confidence boost, and any time you can get confidence going into this last week, you’re doing a good job.”
Baylor (19-3), the No. 1-ranked team in Division II-AA in the latest Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) poll, jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning on a Caleb Hampton double.
But the Cherokees answered in the bottom of the first with three runs on four hits, with Mason Roderick and Jace Hyde each cracking a single for a run and Hunter McDonald drawing a bases-loaded walk for another score.
The Red Raiders got some fortune in the top of the third when Tomas Valincius hit an infield pop fly into a strong wind that made fielding it tricky for the McMinn third baseman. The ball dropped just out of the fielder’s reach for a two-out RBI double that knotted the score at 3-3.
Again the Tribe responded in the bottom of the inning, with a Hunter McDonald single, Jayce Falls walk and a balk from the Baylor pitcher setting up Grady Prince and Reese Frazier for back-to-back RBI singles. A wild pitch with Brooks Berry at bat brought another McMinn runner across and extended its new lead to 6-3.
That lead proved enough with the way the Cherokees were pitching and playing defense. Hyde (W) ended his three-inning start with five strikeouts against two walks while scattering four hits, and Landon Fugate finished out the last four innings, limiting the Red Raiders to just two more hits.
McMinn did not commit any errors, despite a few players out of their usual positions. Berry was playing shortstop and second base and Roderick third base. And the senior Prince in right field made several one-handed catches on the run to deny Baylor hits.
“It starts on the mound, throwing strikes,” Ray said. “Both our guys tonight threw a lot of strikes and just competed. And offensively we had good approaches and got guys on base and tried to make some things happen.
“Outfielders did a good job. Grady Prince did a great job out there. Brooks up the middle did a good job. He was kind of out of position tonight, but he’s just a ball player and made a few good plays up there. And when we catch the ball and swing it a little bit, good things can happen.”
Baylor looked poised for a rally in the top of the seventh with Henry Ford boming a home run for two to cut McMinn’s lead to 6-5 with no outs, but Fugate and the Tribe defense got the next three outs in order to close out the win.
The Cherokees out-hit Baylor 8-6. Frazier, a sophomore who transferred from Baylor before the start of this academic year, hit 2-3. The freshman Berry, playing on the field where his father, TWU head coach Billy Berry, has made his fame, hit a double to the wall in the fifth.
McMinn played another game 7 p.m. Monday back home against Notre Dame, another Chattanooga private school team. The Tribe is back in action for its final game of the regular season 6 p.m. Tuesday against Knoxville West, then turns its attention to its District 5-4A tournament semifinals series against Walker Valley, with the first game of that best-of-three 5 p.m. Friday at Cleveland High School.
CHEROKEES 6, BLUE TORNADO 4 – Saturday: McCallie took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first before Roderick scored on a passed ball for McMinn to even the score in the second inning.
Falls hot hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth with bases loaded, putting the Tribe ahead 2-1, and Ty Barnett and Roderick singled in the fifth, the latter for an RBI that made the score 3-1. But in the top of the sixth, a Cherokee error, then a two-run hit lifted McCallie (14-13), ranked No. 4 in Division II-AA in the TBCA poll, ahead 4-3.
But, just like it would twice the next day against Baylor, McMinn had an answer in the bottom half of the inning. Falls hit a one-out single, Prince got hit by a pitch, and Falls scored the tying run on a wild pitch with Barnett at bat. Berry and Roderick then knocked consecutive RBI singles with two outs, giving the Cherokees a 6-4 lead.
McMinn sent off the Blue Tornado in order in the top of the seventh, as Jayden Miller picked up the one-inning save on the mound, ending the game with a strikeout.
Barnett picked up four strikeouts against one walk, two hits and one earned run in his 3 2/3-inning start. John Bryson (W) pitched the next 2 1/3 innings, striking out one and giving up two hits, no walks and three unearned runs.
The Cherokees out-hit McCallie 6-4, led by Roderick batting 2-2 with two RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.