The Bearettes woke up from the brink of a run-rule defeat, but the Lady Cherokees were prepared to put them back to sleep.
Bradley Central scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning, staying alive for at least another half inning before McMinn County answered with four of its own in the bottom, restoring a 10-run margin and ending the District 5-4A softball game in five, after all, with a 15-5 victory Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
The Lady Tribe (10-5, 4-2 District 5-4A) committed an error in the top of the fifth that helped the Bearettes along. A two-run double had cut McMinn’s lead to 11-5, when coach Mark Rogers called timeout and gathered the Lady Tribe in the pitcher’s circle.
“We told them, it doesn’t matter what the score is,” Rogers said. “Bradley is going to play hard, and they can hit the ball. We told them they’re going to come back and put the ball in play. Don’t sweat the base hits and make the plays we’ve got to make.”
Sadie Brazzell (W) ended Bradley’s offensive with her fifth strikeout of the game, and the Lady Cherokees went back to work with Reagan Wade drawing a lead-off walk and Ama Grimmett cracking a one-out double.
“Right there toward the end I had to call timeout,” Rogers said. “I didn’t say much motivational, but I came out there and said, ‘Hey, let’s get our three outs and go in and score some runs. And that’s what we did.”
Madison Herd slid home on a passed ball for McMinn’s first run of the bottom of the fifth, and Cami Wade delivered a single for another score and her third RBI of the afternoon.
Emilee Patterson hit the top of the scoreboard with her double, notching her team-high fifth RBI of the game to make the score 14-5. Kendall Coffey’s ground out moved Patterson to third, and Sierra Tate’s single to shallow center field ushered home the game-ending run.
McMinn had jumped on the Bearettes with six runs in the first inning. Lexi Cooley and Patterson both homered for two runs each, with Cami Wade belting a two-run single in between. Bradley changed pitchers after Patterson’s bomb.
Bradley scored a run off a double and single in the top of the second, which the Lady Cherokees got back in the third with Cooley drawing a walk with bases loaded for her third RBI of the game.
McMinn’s offense picked up again in the fourth, as Reagan Wade hit a lead-off single, Brazzell walked and Cami Wade got hit by a pitch to again load the bases for the Lady Tribe. Patterson, who finished hitting 3-4, delivered two runs with a single, Coffey got hit with another pitch, and Tate walked with bases loaded for another score. A wild pitch with Cooley at bat again crossed another run and made McMinn’s lead 11-1.
That offensive momentum continued into a bottom of the fifth the Lady Cherokees were hoping they wouldn’t have to play, but their second straight four-spot still invoked the mercy rule.
“Bats came alive for us there at the end, but of course they were alive at the beginning,” Rogers said. “I think the switch of the pitcher may have thrown us off a little bit. We had to get our timing back and once we got our timing back, I knew we could start hitting the ball, and that’s what we did.”
The Lady Cherokees continue District 5-4A play 5 p.m. Thursday at Rhea County, seeking revenge for last week’s loss to the Lady Eagles.
Lexi Cooley, Emilee Patterson and Ama Grimmett each hit a home run, with Grimmett’s going for two runs.
Six Lady Cherokees finished with multiple hits. Cooley hit 3-4, with a double and three RBIs to go with her homer. Taylor Hancock led in RBIs with four on 2-2 hitting with a double. Cami Wade batted 3-3 with two doubles. Patterson was 2-2 at the plate, adding a triple to her round tripper. Sadie Brazzell was 2-3 with an RBI, and Reagan Wade 2-4 also with a ribbie.
McKenzie Wall struck out eight against two hits in her four innings of shutout work at pitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.