CHARLESTON – McMinn County's baseball team took a 5-2 loss Monday at District 5-AAA rival Walker Valley High School to begin the season.
The Cherokees (0-1, 0-1 District 5-AAA) fell behind 4-0 after the first inning. The Mustangs started the bottom of the first with a walk and two singles and scored their runs on an RBI fielder's choice, catcher error and a two-RBI single.
Hayden Frank delivered the Tribe's first run with a solo home run to lead off the second inning. But McMinn could only get three hits for the game off Walker Valley pitcher Ben Smith (W), who amassed eight strikeouts.
The Mustangs added another run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly, set up by two walks and a hit batter. The Cherokees scored their second run in the top of the seventh, with a Ty Barnett one-out double setting up Gavin Peterson's RBI groundout. A pop out next at-bat halted McMinn's attempt at a seventh-inning rally.
Andrew Ronne (L) struck out six against four walks, three hits and four earned runs in his four-inning start. Ollie Akens (1 1/3 innings) and Will Grimmett (2/3 innings) pitched the rest of the game, not giving up another hit and combining for five more strikeouts.
Weather permitting, the Tribe plays its home opener 7 p.m. today against the Mustangs, looking to salvage a split in the series.
