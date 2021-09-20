TELLICO — A victory is never to be scorned no matter how poorly the team plays.
That was the message Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald conveyed after a mistake-riddled 41-0 win at Tellico Plains on Friday. The Tigers committed 11 penalties for 90 yards and turned the ball over an uncharacteristic five times, but still dominated the game. Meigs limited the Bears to just 124 total yards.
“You never want to win enough that you don’t celebrate wins,” Fitzgerald said. “We turned the ball over five times so we have to clean some things up, but we are always happy to to come out with a win. Any time you win 41-0 you should be happy.”
That doesn’t mean, however, Fitzgerald isn’t pleased with every single aspect of the win, and he noted that today’s practice will be used to correct those mistakes.
But the Tigers (4-0, 2-0 in Region 3-AA) must move on with rival McMinn Central visiting Decatur this Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Chargers have won two in a row, including a big region win over Brainerd on Friday. It’s the first time the Chargers have won two games in a row since Sept. 16, 2016 and they are hoping to pull off the upset this coming Friday over the No. 1 Class 2-A team in the state.
“It’s blue week,” Fitzgerald said. “You don’t have to say much to get them motivated when the blue team is coming to town.”
Then, on Tellico’s second possession, Meigs’ Cameron Huckabey made an interception and it appeared as if the Tigers might increase their lead, but a fumble recovered by Tellico ended the drive.
After forcing a punt, Meigs’ offense got back on track, moving the ball from the Tellico 33 to the Tellico 5, aided by a Bear penalty along the way. Logan Carroll blasted his way into the end zone from there to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 5:15 left in the opening period.
The two teams then exchanged fumbles in consecutive possessions and then Meigs got the ball back near the end of the quarter and started its next drive on its own 31.
Ben Smith had a couple of nice runs for the Tigers during the drive and Carroll completed a pass to Huckabey.
Meigs wound up facing first and goal and Huckabey rushed six yards for the score and Meigs led 21-0 with 9:29left in the second quarter.
Meigs stuffed Tellico on the first play of the Bears’ next possession with Purgason and Matthew Boshears teaming up for the stop. Tellico ended up having to punt a few plays later and Smith both blocked the punt and fell on the ball in the end zone for the score. Meigs led 28-0 with 8:13 left until the half.
Tellico put together one of its few drives of the game on its next possession, but Hunter Brightman snuffed out that drive with an interception.
Meigs moved the ball down the field with Carroll hitting passes to Huckabey and also having a solid run.
Meigs seemed poised to increase its lead, but an interception inside a minute left in the half stopped the drive and the score remained 28-0 at the half.
Meigs received the ball to start the second half and promptly moved the ball down the field on several runs by Justin Key, Smith and Carroll along with a good run by Jackson Shaver, though Shaver’s run was wiped out by a holding call.
Later runs by Key and Carroll put the ball on the Tellico 3 and Carroll ran the ball in from there to put Meigs up 35-0 with 6:20 left in the third quarter.
Later, in the fourth quarter, a tackle for loss by Brennin Robinson on fourth and six gave the ball back to Meigs near midfield.
One play later, Smith rumbled 47 yards over Tellico defenders for the touchdown. A mixup on the extra point try left the score 41-0 with 5:19 to play.
After forcing Tellico to turn the ball over on downs, Meigs took a knee to end the game.
The Tigers rushed for 341 yards on 38 carries while limiting the Bears to just 22 yards on 26 rushes, including sack yardage.
Both teams had trouble with turnovers, with the Tigers giving the ball away five times and the Bears had four turnovers.
Meigs did outgain the Bears in total yardage 419-124.
Individually, Smith led the Tigers in rushing with 150 yards on 13 attempts and one touchdown. Carroll gained 106 yards on 11 carries and scored twice. Key rushed 10 times for 67 yards.
Huckabey, in addition to scoring on his only carry, caught four passes for 52 yards. Shaver and Adrian Childree both caught one pass.
Carroll went 6-of-12 through the air for 78 yards. While he did throw three interceptions, he also accounted for 184 yards of offense and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Purgason, Eli Malone and Brightman each made four solo tackles while Bryson Heifner, Luke Pendergrass and Da’Quawn Tatum each had three.
Huckabey scored on a fumble recovery while Smith scored on a punt block and recovery in the end zone. Pendergrass also recovered a fumble.
Huckabey picked off two passes as well.
Purgason came up with a pair of sacks while Smith, Heifner, Tatum and Boshears each had one sack.
